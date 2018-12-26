Dorchester County officials are wise to prepare for major changes at Cooks Crossroads, a formerly sleepy intersection that’s destined to become a gateway to booming Summerville and scenic S.C. Highway 61.
Traffic and growth already have forced much-needed road improvements at the junction of 61 and S.C. Highway 165, which may be unrecognizable to longtime residents who haven't traveled that way in a while. The new comprehensive design plan created by Dorchester County and its partners provides a solid blueprint for the development that inevitably will surround it, a smart move given the area's pace of growth.
“Standing at the Crossroads – Designing a Gateway for the Future” represents the kind of over-the-horizon thinking that should be done more often in the Charleston area, where long-term planning sometimes fails to get ahead of roaring development.
The fact is that the county will get only one shot at this. And it’s better to plan for growth than to react to it.
“If we don’t do something right at Cooks Crossroads, there’s no fallback,” George McDaniel, chairman of the Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council, told The Post and Courier’s Brenda Rindge. “We can’t move down the road and start again or go up to Dorchester Road.”
Cooks Crossroads was once a rural intersection that roughly marked where Bacons Bridge Road ended and the frontier began. But as new residents have moved into the area and Ashley Ridge High School was built on Highway 165, traffic along the two-lane country roads became more than just an inconvenience. They were increasingly dangerous. The roadwork at the crossroads and improvements on 165 were a too-slow but welcome response to that problem.
The intersection is in the county’s Ashley River Historic Overlay District, which was established in 2007 to limit residential density and commercial development. The 23,828-acre district, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was the right move to stave off what could have been a far worse torrent of building and tangled traffic in the environmentally and historically sensitive area.
Cooks Crossroads is the last undeveloped rural crossroad in the Summerville area, but its strategic location means it won’t stay that way for long. That’s why “Standing at the Crossroads” is such an important step for managed, planned development.
Officials already had missed a chance to design such a gateway to the town just a few miles away at Dorchester and Bacons Bridge roads. It has transformed from a once-rural intersection into another typical busy crossroad as it was developed in a piecemeal fashion.
“We can look at this intersection and know what we don’t want,” Mr. McDaniel said.
Unlike the more suburban Dorchester-Bacons Bridge intersection, Cooks Crossroads has the advantage of nature. There is a passive park with winding trails on one corner, and nearby is Ashley River Park where there are plans for an amphitheater and other features. But the three other corners are undeveloped, making it imperative for the county to act now to guide development there or lose another opportunity to establish something meaningful that blends with the area.
The Cooks Crossroads effort benefited from a variety of input including county government, a private planning firm and conservation and preservation groups. With growth spreading out in all directions, that kind of collaboration is a good blueprint for other local governments. Creating a design plan while there is still time to get in front of development instead of responding to it is an ideal way to help ensure growth is managed properly.