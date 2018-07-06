The Federal Reserve Board recently went easy on two major banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, that had failed its annual stress test of the banking industry. Both banks were told to scale back the size of their expected payouts to shareholders, and when they agreed they were not given failing grades.
A reasoned dialogue between regulators and banks that quickly resolves balance sheet problems and prevents market turmoil is quite desirable.
But this action also could be interpreted as the Fed, an independent body, leaning too far in the direction of compromise and hinting that it will be easier on banks than it was during the Obama administration.
In another potentially troubling move, Congress recently passed legislation exempting banks with capital of less than $250 million from future stress tests, indicating a more lax political attitude toward bank solvency.
The Fed should resist any pressure to move away from the most rigorous stress tests for major banks, which could increase the risk of a future meltdown of financial markets like the major recession of 2007-10. The nation cannot afford a repeat of those dark days.
Every year since 2012 the Federal Reserve has given the nation’s banks a stress test to see how well they can survive a major economic downturn. It is widely regarded as the best tool regulators have for anticipating bank failures that can have systemic effects and even cause recessions.
Under the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, major and even mid-size banks must perform an internal stress test every year and submit results and financial plans for the coming year to the Fed, which then performs its own test. This year’s test scenario was reported to be the most challenging one to date, which may explain why some major banks, like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, failed to convince the Fed that their financial plans were sound. Altogether eight banks, including JP Morgan and American Express, made changes in their financial plans to win Fed approval.
The Fed said Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley experienced unacceptable declines in their reserves as a side effect of the 2017 tax law and that the shortfalls were expected to be temporary.
One major bank, Deutsche Bank’s U.S. branch, actually failed this year’s test and can expect dire results to follow.
Some critics have noted ways in which a bank can game the stress test, and some critics have suggested ways to make it even tougher. The Fed should look to improve its ability to ferret out wishful thinking and evasive behavior by banks. And it should never back off giving a failing grade when the bank in question cannot easily fix its balance sheet to satisfy the regulators.