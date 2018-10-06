With voter registration extended through Oct. 17, South Carolina residents should take advantage of another chance to make their voices heard in next month’s midterm elections.
The extension, believed to be the state’s first, was granted for people affected by Hurricane Florence, but anyone eligible can sign up.
If even half of South Carolina’s registered voters turn out on Nov. 6, it would be a vast improvement. Typically, about 40 percent of registered voters participate in midterms nationwide. In 2014, South Carolina turnout was 35.2 percent, a year in which nationwide turnout was the lowest it has been since 1942.
South Carolina residents will choose a governor, treasurer, attorney general and a superintendent of education, along with other statewide officers. They will also decide a referendum question on whether the superintendent should be appointed by the governor or elected.
In the coastal 1st Congressional District, voters will choose between Republican Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham, which could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.
Most of the 124 seats in the state House of Representatives, except those uncontested, are in play.
Charleston County voters will choose three Charleston County Council members — two are uncontested — and three school board members. And there are dozens of other local races across the Lowcountry.
Midterms will also help gauge the popularity of President Donald Trump and inform his chances for reelection. While the party in power tends to lose seats in midterms, a healthy economy generally bodes well for the White House.
But over the past 21 midterms, the president’s party has lost an average of 30 seats in the House and four in the Senate. In only two midterms has the president’s party gained seats.
According to a recent Pew Research study, this year’s midterm primary turnout was up, especially on the Democratic side, and midterm voter “enthusiasm” is at its highest point in more than 20 years.
Why don’t more people vote? The top reasons people give are that they are too busy or uninterested, according to a study based on a 2000 Census survey. That’s a shame, reflecting a sense of disengagement and powerlessness. Voting is fundamental to a functioning democracy, and the larger the vote, the more representative it is.
Registration can be done online via scVOTES.org or the My scVOTES mobile app. Both require a South Carolina driver’s license or a DMV ID card.
Register and vote.