Californians have a saying: “Whiskey is for drinking; Water is for fighting over.” And so it is with the Clean Water Act, the much-litigated 1972 law governing water pollution.
In the latest legal bout, the Trump administration is seeking to redefine what “waters of the United States” means in terms of the law, and that could have broad implications on everything from wildlife and recreation to drinking water supplies.
For many South Carolinians, those implications could be harmful. Carolina Bays would no longer be subject to the law because they’re isolated bodies of waters unconnected to navigable waterways. It also would mean exemptions for farm ponds, irrigation ditches, stormwater runoff, the handling of fertilizers, and certain wetlands and seasonal streams.
Water systems, whether natural or man-made, are dynamic and interconnected, and so is water-borne pollution. Just because a body of water is isolated, it doesn’t mean the pollution in it will stay put.
Charleston-based attorney Blan Holman of the Southern Environmental Law Center called the proposed changes a “full-frontal assault on one of our country’s most important and longstanding environmental safeguards.”
In August, South Carolina U.S. District Judge David Norton struck down the Trump administration’s initial attempt to roll back protections embodied in the Clean Water Act, but that was on a technicality that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The latest changes proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency’s acting administrator, Andrew Wheeler, would be a win for developers, farmers and coal miners, as well as oil and natural gas frackers, which produce vast amounts of chemical-laden wastewater.
Mr. Wheeler, however, said he was pushing back against “undue regulatory burdens” imposed by the Obama administration that “further expanded Washington’s reach into privately owned lands.”
Homebuilders have backed the changes. Thus far, they have been required to get permission to build on tracts that include ponds such as rainwater-filled phosphate pits. The head of the National Association of Home Builders said the proposed rules would end “uncertainty and overreach that makes it incredibly difficult to build homes.”
Threats to drinking water supplies aside, the move could potentially endanger birds, fish and other wildlife that rely on fresh water wherever they can find it.
The EPA proposal, announced Tuesday, has a 60-day comment period. The public can weigh in via www.epa.gov/dockets.
It is unclear where the legal tug-of-war might end. Groups across the country, including the Southern Environmental Law Center, have vowed to keep fighting the government in court. Previous Clean Water Act battles over what constitutes “waters of the United States” have perked up to the Supreme Court.
What is clear is that pollution migrates just as water does. Surface water pollution can migrate underground to contaminate aquifers. A trickle finds a stream, a stream finds a river and all rivers lead to the ocean. That’s why the protections in the Clean Water Act must be preserved.