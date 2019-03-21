Did the Democratic Party lose the 2016 presidential election because of its policies and its candidate, or because of the rules? Wiser heads in the party say that if they want to win in 2020, Democrats should focus on their message, but others have launched a campaign to change the rules. We think they are short-sighted, reactionary and wrong.
Among their nostrums: abolish the Electoral College, pack the Supreme Court and lower the voting age to 16. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a leading contender for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, said Monday, “My view is that every vote matters. And the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting. And that means get rid of the Electoral College and everybody counts.”
The problem with that view was highlighted in a Tuesday op-ed in
The New York Times by two Iowans involved in interviewing Democratic candidates for next year’s Iowa caucuses. On issues of importance to Iowans, such as agriculture and trade, they wrote, “several candidates seem clueless. One appears to know so little it would make a sixth-grader in 4-H roll her eyes.”
While the humbling experience of having their ignorance exposed may educate those candidates, eliminating the Electoral College would greatly reduce their need to learn about rural America.
A high percentage of the American population lives in a relatively few states, but the nation’s economy depends on all 50. Doing away with the Electoral College would naturally lead candidates to focus their energies on large population centers and overlook the needs of other areas of the nation. South Carolina, home to only about 1.5 percent of the country’s residents, could be among those ignored by vote-seekers.
It makes sense that the president of the United States should represent the entire nation, not just New York, California and other major population centers. Indeed, there would not be a United States of America if the Founding Fathers, representing states of various sizes and wealth, had not made the compromises that led to the Electoral College. Eliminating it would be a step toward weakening the union.
The idea of packing the Supreme Court by enlarging its membership, presumably with liberal justices if the Democrats achieve control of the Senate and the presidency, is less harmful than it is simply shallow. Another turn of the political wheel could put conservatives in charge once again and give them the opportunity to mold the court to their preference.
The call for packing the court is a reaction to the Democrats’ bitter loss in the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But some reflection should remind party leaders that Mr. Kavanaugh would not have been confirmed if the Democrats themselves had not changed Senate rules to prevent the filibuster of lower-court nominees, opening the door to killing the filibuster against the Kavanaugh nomination, a move known as the nuclear option. Now in an effort to speed up Senate proceedings Republicans are considering the use of the nuclear option to push through a rules change dramatically reducing the number of hours senators can debate executive nominations for routine administrative positions.
Another Democratic proposal is to enlarge the electorate in ways they deem favorable to their party. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., supports lowering the federal voting age to 16.
If the Democrats regain power in Washington, some of these proposals could move forward.
But Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a potential contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, rightly warns that ideas like packing the Supreme Court and other attempts to change the rules could backfire. In an interview with The Washington Post, Sen. Bennet said this concerning Senate Democrats’ decision to do away with the filibuster for circuit judge nominations: “We didn’t always follow the rules. We changed the rules. People can decide whose fault it was. There’s plenty of blame to go around. My point is that we owe something much better than this to the American people.”
If Democrats want to win in 2020, they would be wise to heed Sen. Bennet’s warning.