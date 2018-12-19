The surprising news that the Trump administration plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria represents a major and perilous turning point in U.S. Middle Eastern policy.
It is an apparent victory for Turkey’s aggressive President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and throws our Syrian Kurdish allies into maximum danger, a distressing development since they provided the manpower to drive many ISIS fighters from Syria. President Donald Trump, who claimed Wednesday that ISIS had been defeated in Syria, must not allow the Kurds to become the victims of his decision.
S.C. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham deplored the decision, calling it “an Obama-like mistake” and “a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al-Assad of Syria and Russia.”
President Erdogan, citing long-time friction with Kurdish separatists in Turkey who may receive aid from their Syrian cousins, has repeatedly threatened to attack U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria despite promises that the United States would stop the Kurds from attacking Turkey. A Turkish offensive would endanger U.S. military outposts in the Kurdish-dominated area of Syria that runs along the Turkish border.
Despite intense talks last week involving U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford with their Turkish counterparts, followed by a conversation between the two presidents, Mr. Erdogan on Monday repeated his threat to launch the attack.
While he promised not to engage U.S. forces still in Syria, his threat is a direct challenge to the U.S. strategy of having a voice in the settlement of the Syrian civil war and a continuing role in Iraq, where another Kurdish group is a major U.S. ally in the region.
That strategy depends on having a working relationship with Syria’s Kurds as well as those in Iraq. Mr. Erdogan is trying to drive a wedge between the United States and its two allies and force an American retreat from the Middle East, leaving Turkey with a dominant role in the region and victorious over the Kurds, whom Mr. Erdogan considers mortal enemies.
At the same time Mr. Erdogan is dangling an implicit deal. If Mr. Trump yields to his insistent demands to extradite a Muslim cleric the Turkish leader blames for a failed military coup against him in 2016, Mr. Erdogan might call off the attack.
President Trump must resist the pressure. The FBI has investigated Turkish charges against Fethullah Gulen, a resident of Pennsylvania, and found them without merit.
Mr. Trump must also convince Mr. Erdogan that an attack on our Syrian Kurdish allies would be very costly for Turkey. That means showing the Turkish leader enough military strength to defeat any attack, especially from the air. If that is not possible, Mr. Trump has to find other ways to make Turkey pay.
One way would be to raise international awareness of Turkey’s ethnic cleansing in formerly Kurdish areas of Syria that it violently seized this year. Turkish authorities have been credibly accused of destroying Kurdish monuments and eradicating Kurdish graves in the Afrin community, for example, acts that a United Nations report described as possible violations of international law.
Another step would be to help Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Iraqi government repulse Turkish air attacks on alleged Kurdish terrorists, acts that violate Iraq’s territory.
Mr. Trump should also renew efforts to establish a dialogue among Syrian and Iraqi Kurds and Turkey on ways to de-escalate tensions and improve Turkish security.
No one can dispute that bringing home more than 2,000 U.S. ground troops from a foreign danger zone should be a welcome development. But if that is to be the case in Syria, we should have a plan that does not abandon the Kurds to the wolves.
The next three months will be critical. Mr. Erdogan faces regional elections in March with a threat from the strongly anti-Kurdish right. If unopposed now, he will escalate the threat to the Syrian Kurds and may well launch attacks, having already marshaled his forces. Only a determined show of force with a face-saving diplomatic resolution of the issues is likely to prevent a dangerous conflict.