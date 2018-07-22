The need to protect vulnerable adults continues to rise with South Carolina’s growing population. But the state has failed to keep pace with that increase despite warnings, leaving a potentially dangerous gap in the investigation of abuse or neglect claims among people who can’t care for themselves.
Adult Protective Services hasn’t had a significant funding increase since at least 2013, even as its case load expanded by 1,300 between 2015 and 2017, The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported. It’s troubling that lawmakers haven’t addressed the much larger workload after a 2017 Legislative Audit Council report criticized the Department of Social Services for failing to meet the needs of vulnerable adults.
DSS leaders rightly have raised the issue as well. Adult Protective Services, a division of DSS, has been “marginalized and received inadequate attention over past years,” then-DSS Director Susan Alford wrote last year in response to the LAC report’s findings. And Kelly Cordell, director of adult advocacy for DSS, recently added a diplomatic but obvious assessment: “Funding would be most helpful.”
The program receives about $4.4 million in state and federal money annually, with a minuscule 1.2 percent of that from the state. While that funding level has remained essentially flat since 2013, another important DSS division, Child Protective Services, has almost doubled its budget since then to about $111 million. Both groups serve a vital public safety function and deserve adequate resources to fulfill their missions of protecting at-risk South Carolinians.
Adult Protective Services investigates tips about abuse and neglect, and there are a lot of them: The program served 7,413 adults in 2017. Over half of these were people older than 65; the rest were adults with disabilities.
Many cases involve people who can’t take care of themselves — so-called “self-neglect” cases — while others are alleged victims of exploitation, neglect by a caregiver or abuse. Without the help of Adult Protective Services, some cases can slip through the cracks, at a minimum leading to needless suffering and heartache. That’s an unacceptable situation for anyone’s parent, sibling or other loved one.
There’s now a call center to make it easier to report abuse, which could help address some of the LAC report’s criticisms, including long wait times on the phone, incomplete documentation and failures to report certain incidents to the police. But any program that has needed additional resources for years undoubtedly will continue to struggle under the weight of a larger and growing workload.
The head of the state’s AARP chapter has advocated for more funding. And while the Legislature initially put money toward the effort the past couple of years, it was gone by the end of the budget process, according to AARP executive director Tessa Arnold.
With Adult Protective Services’ current funding, Mr. Arnold said, “I just really don’t know how they’re going to fulfill their mandate.”
This issue of protecting vulnerable adults needs to move up the legislative priority list, but that’s proven to be a tough sell. An unrelated bill sponsored by state Rep. Garry Smith that would have created a central registry of vulnerable adult abuse, neglect and exploitation initially drew bipartisan interest this past session but ended up parked in the House Judiciary Committee. The Simpsonville Republican should give his proposal another try when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
It’s bewildering that lawmakers won’t give Adult Protective Services the resources it needs to do its job. DSS has been subjected to withering and often valid criticism over the years, but the South Carolinians who can’t take care of themselves shouldn’t suffer because of those problems. Vulnerable adults are just that — vulnerable — and they need our protection.