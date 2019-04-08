State and local officials should take away some valuable (and expensive) lessons from the disaster that grew out of luring a tire recycling operation to Berkeley County. Economic development officials need to be more cautious when offering incentives to new businesses, and more regulatory oversight is needed for operations that could turn into health or fire hazards.
An incentive package worth about $16 million brought Viva Recycling to a 21-acre site near Moncks Corner in 2013 despite the company’s history of bankruptcies, and by 2018 all South Carolina had to show for it was about 1 million old tires, unpaid loans and legal bills.
The cost of the 32-week cleanup started in August was about $3.3 million, paid for by you and me. Technically, it was a grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control that’s funded by a $2 fee tacked onto the cost of each new tire.
The land, appraised at $5.8 million, was eventually sold for $966,000 in delinquent taxes and, at this point, it’s doubtful South Carolinians will ever be made whole. Viva left behind similar messes in Anderson and Jacksonville, Fla.
DHEC has been unable to collect a $1.7 million judgment against Viva’s owners, and a related company owes the Berkeley-Dorchester-Charleston Council of Governments for a $400,000 loan. Viva’s former CEO, Martin Sergi, also has unpaid civil judgments in Berkeley and Anderson counties.
The entire saga was detailed last year in The Post and Courier report “Tire Failure,” which helped spur DHEC to clean up the site and explained how development incentives, corporate missteps and lax oversight contributed to the debacle.
The good news is that the mountain of tires is gone, and the company DHEC hired removed them at roughly $200,000 under budget. They’ve been taken to recycling plants in North Carolina to be reprocessed into products like paving material and landscape mulch.
State and local economic development officials must do a better job of vetting business ventures on both their fiscal and environmental viability before rolling out the red carpet for them.