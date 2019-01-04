It’s tricky to try to use one year’s worth of data to extrapolate broader, longer-term trends. But the tri-county area’s sharp drop in homicides in 2018 — at 58 total killings, it was the least-deadliest year since 2013 — nevertheless warrants some optimism.
If nothing else, it suggests that local law enforcement agencies are on the right track.
Then again, a rash of shootings this week — at least six people have been shot in the Charleston area so far in the New Year, with the first homicide reported Thursday — suggests there’s still plenty of work to do.
North Charleston in particular saw a notable dip in murders last year, dropping to 22 from a record 35 killings in 2017. Some of that shift is likely due to Police Chief Reggie Burgess’ increased focus on neighborhood-level, citizen-involved crime fighting. Mr. Burgess took over as head of the North Charleston Police Department last January.
Anti-violence marches and social media outreach efforts have helped engage communities and improve safety in North Charleston without a heavy-handed police crackdown.
That’s crucial given the problems that have emerged nationwide when run-ins with law enforcement officers have turned deadly. North Charleston was at the center of such a tragedy in 2015 when then-officer Michael Slager shot and killed motorist Walter Scott following a traffic stop.
Mr. Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December 2017.
The jump in homicides in the two years following Mr. Scott’s killing sparked concerns that a more hands-off approach to policing in North Charleston might end up producing deadly unintended consequences. The 2018 statistics suggest that’s not necessarily the case.
There were, however, several painful low points last year. Five people were killed in five days in North Charleston in August. Two young men were killed in West Ashley in July, apparently over a petty argument. One man allegedly killed four of his family members at a home near Mount Pleasant in March.
Given that guns are almost always involved in Charleston-area homicides, successful efforts to crack down on illegal weapons — law enforcement officers have seized at least 7,500 illegal guns in the tri-county area in the past five years — ought to be embraced.
Similarly, reforms to make it more difficult for violent people to get their hands on guns should be a priority when the state Legislature convenes next week.
Basic measures like requiring background checks for more gun sales or closing the so-called “Charleston loophole” by extending the maximum waiting period to buy a gun have overwhelming popular support. Meaningful action at the state level is long overdue.
The optimal number of killings in any given year is, of course, zero. But any shift toward a safer Charleston-area community is a welcome step in the right direction.