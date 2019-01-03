The Post and Courier’s series on public education, “Minimally Adequate,” struck a chord with readers as evidenced by the over-capacity crowd that signed up for the first public meeting and panel discussion inspired by the series.
There are no more tickets for today’s event at Trident Tech. That’s a good sign. Because turning around a public education system that for years has ranked at or near the bottom will take sustained interest and momentum, not to mention plenty of hard work and a financial commitment.
If democracy has taught us anything, it’s that the public eventually gets what it demands if it pushes long and hard enough. So it is incumbent on all of us from business leaders to moms and dads to keep pushing for improvement. That means staying engaged at every level, from the local PTA to the Statehouse.
After all, we all have a stake in the future. And as Benjamin Franklin said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
So it is heartening to see that the Ted Pitts, head of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, is part of Thursday’s panel. South Carolina needs educated workers to sustain the manufacturing industry that has grown up in recent years and to fill the jobs of tomorrow.
Also embedded in the genius of democracy is the idea that collectively we can find answers to problems that have eluded us individually. Sarah Campbell, the principal of Meeting Street Academy, a public-private partnership, will also share what seems to be working at one of Charleston County’s most successful and innovative schools.
Melanie Barton, executive director of the S.C. Education Oversight Committee, will be there to brief the public on what lawmakers are doing. More than 100 bills aimed at improving education have been filed. And Aiken County School Superintendent Sean Alford will talk about his efforts to improve public schools there.
Elevating South Carolina’s public education system beyond “minimally adequate” will require some sacrifices. Certainly, teacher pay must be brought up to the regional average in order to retain high-quality instructors.
Lawmakers may need to rethink the overall structure of how public education is funded including Act 388, which in 2006 exempted homeowners from taxes for school operating expenses, capped how much local governments and school districts could raise taxes and limited property tax increases.
Some smaller, failing school districts may need to be absorbed into larger, better functioning ones. And we must do a better job integrating schools and closing the achievement gap between whites and minorities.
You can still get on a waiting list for today’s forum by emailing marketing@postandcourier.com, and you will be notified of any opening. The next meeting is Jan. 14 in Greenville, followed by Jan. 16 in Columbia and Jan. 28 in Florence.
Let 2019 be remembered as a turning point for education in South Carolina.