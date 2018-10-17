Saudi Arabia owes the world an explanation of what really happened to Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month. President Trump needs to press the Saudis for an honest answer.
Mr. Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime who is a Saudi citizen and a U.S. resident, was last seen entering the consulate Oct. 2. He never walked out.
In a baffling series of explanations worthy of a Coen Brothers movie, the story has evolved from the Saudis’ angry denials to the nonsensical possibility of “rogue killers,” to speculation that Mr. Khashoggi was “accidentally” killed during an interrogation.
Whatever happened inside the consulate occurred after the arrival of a team of 15 Saudis that reportedly included a doctor who specializes in autopsies. The group also brought along a bone saw, according to numerous reports.
In this scenario, an “accident” seems highly unlikely. And at this point, Saudi claims that they have no knowledge of Mr. Khashoggi’s fate seem impossible. The truth is in there somewhere, and investigators should not rest until they find it.
If proven, the kidnapping and killing of a well-known journalist and political dissident is terrible, particularly if it occurred in a consulate.
The central figure in this mystery, besides Mr. Khashoggi, is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the presumptive ruler of Saudi Arabia. He also complicates the matter. The Trump administration has formed a close relationship with the crown prince, who is cooperating with the United States on a number of critical fronts in the Middle East including trying to blunt Iranian expansion. He also has made some moves toward modernization that were welcomed by the United States.
Those entanglements may explain why President Trump has been reluctant to call out the Saudis more forcefully, or consider punitive actions such as cutting off U.S. weapons sales to the kingdom. Such action would cause an economic hit to U.S. companies, hurt American efforts in the region, and potentially leave Saudi Arabia vulnerable to its many enemies, risks that Mr. Trump has so far been unwilling to take.
Congress is increasingly unhappy with the Saudis’ obfuscations, and rightfully so. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the crown prince of being behind Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance and death. “This guy has got to go,” Graham, R-S.C., said on “Fox & Friends.” That decision ultimately would be made by King Salman, but if the crown prince is found to be culpable in such a crime, it would be the right thing to do.
The frightening fact is that Mr. Khoshoggi likely met with a gruesome fate. That’s tragic for his family and awful for anyone who supports freedom of expression.
While the world may never get an honest answer from Saudi Arabia, the United States must make it clear that Saudi leaders cannot abduct and kill journalists or anyone else who criticizes them.