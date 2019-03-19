A major debate is underway that could change the way the largest tech companies shape the internet, and the possible ramifications are vast.
Given a growing number of scandals involving data mismanagement, hacking and other abuses, the case for doing something -- stronger regulations, anti-trust action, consumer protections -- is compelling. But the specifics vary dramatically.
Take, for example, the widely discussed proposal by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass., who wants to break up the dominant Big Tech companies, much as she has proposed to break up the biggest banks.
Over the past few years, companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook have grown significantly both in their user and customer bases and in the range of sometimes only barely related subsidiary operations they control.
Facebook also owns popular photo and messaging apps Instagram and WhatsApp, for instance. Amazon has a television and film studio, operates a web hosting service and is expanding into the grocery business. Google -- via its parent company Alphabet -- dabbles in artificial intelligence, biomedical research and self-driving car technology.
Ms. Warren makes a convincing case that such sprawling investments represent barriers to smaller companies and start-ups. And the sheer scale of data collection by a company like Facebook raises privacy concerns that aren’t just hypothetical.
But breaking up the biggest tech companies would be a daunting task, and one that would undoubtedly have unintended consequences. It would probably be smarter to focus on incremental reforms that help put the individual back in control of his information.
A serious discussion of online privacy heated up after the disclosure last year that Facebook had supplied details on the likes and dislikes of tens of millions of its users to a Trump campaign contractor, Cambridge Analytica, without first obtaining their permission. The data allowed the contractor to craft psychological profiles designed to help sell Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.
The lack of transparency in that particular case was what made it so troubling. But online data is almost always treated as a commodity. That’s how popular services remain free or low-cost.
It would still be useful to strengthen disclosure requirements, however, so that more users know specifically how their data are used.
The European Union has adopted sweeping but imperfect legislation to that end, and California has considered similar measures. New privacy rules for the rest of the United States would be worth discussing.
Sen. Warren, on the other hand, is more concerned about the economic issues involved in Big Tech’s growth. Her approach pits a populist perspective — that big companies are dangerous because they are big — against the more sensible view that large businesses should be broken up, or prevented from merging, only when it can be shown that the consumer benefits would be overwhelming.
But even if an anti-trust free-for-all would be an overreaction, Ms. Warren and several unlikely allies on the political right, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are correct in assessing that a few Big Tech companies have grown to a scale in which their power and control raise concerns.
So far, the right path forward remains unclear. The debate, however, is well worth having.