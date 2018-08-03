Rep. Mark Sanford thinks our region needs a Central Park. It’s a completely reasonable idea. The city could certainly use some significant extra green space, especially in the face of unrelenting development pressure.
His plan, which has been in the works since his time as governor, is to turn about 450 acres of waterfront property on the tip of Daniel Island into what would be one of the region’s largest public parks. The property, which is being used as a dumping ground for dredge material, belongs to the State Ports Authority, meaning it’s already taxpayer-owned.
Without a doubt, significant public waterfront access carries tremendous community value. And there are precious few places where anyone and everyone can jog, picnic, fish or stroll along the water in a city that is surrounded by it. And there is little doubt that property like this won’t be developed unless it’s put to a higher community purpose.
“We do not have to develop every square inch of the metro area,” Rep. Sanford, R-S.C., said.
The SPA land on Daniel Island is well worth preserving, and a park would be a great use for it down the road.
Mr. Sanford’s plan faces obstacles. While most of the world’s great urban parks are at least somewhat “central,” this would not fit that definition. It’s about 20 miles from the heart of the Charleston peninsula to the end of Daniel Island by car, for example. It’s about 12 miles from central Mount Pleasant, 23 miles from Summerville and 25 miles from Johns Island.
And there are only two roads to Daniel Island — Clements Ferry Road and I-526. Both are already congested and likely to become even more gridlocked as development continues in Mount Pleasant and the Cainhoy peninsula. There’s also no bus service to the island, or safe bike and pedestrian access. And Mr. Sanford needs cooperation from the SPA, which may be reluctant to let go of the property.
He pointed out that a ferry ride offers a pleasant alternative to driving. That’s true. The Daniel Island ferry already operates between downtown Charleston and the island on Thursday and Friday nights for $20 round trip.
Extended commuter service is expected to launch soon. And ferries should be part of the larger conversation about non-car transportation in the future of Charleston.
“I’ve only got five months left,” said Mr. Sanford, who lost the Republican nomination to challenger Katie Arrington in June. “I started to think about what I didn’t get done that I wanted to get done.”
His constituents can probably think of a few ideas. Fighting for some federal money to fix flooding would be a common suggestion, to put it gently. Building a massive park on Daniel Island would probably be relatively low on the list. But it’s a long-term project. Now is the time to revive the bold idea he first touted in 2006, when the tri-county area had more trees and grass and fewer people.
Mr. Sanford’s vision and enthusiasm for public green space in Charleston are welcome. And he is absolutely right that the SPA land should be put to good use rather than simply being developed.
Why shouldn’t Charleston, so frequently listed among the world’s great cities, have one of the world’s great parks?