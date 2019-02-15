President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the southern border raises lots of questions but has one clear purpose. As with the government shutdown in January, Mr. Trump has his eyes on the 2020 elections and is using the issue of border security to define a major difference between his approach to immigration and that of his Democratic opponents.
The declaration was a direct challenge to his opposition, one that will be decided in the courts but ultimately at the ballot box.
At the contentious news conference that followed his announcement of a national emergency, Mr. Trump said Democrats had denied him adequate funds for a border barrier. “And the only reason we’re up here talking about this is because of the election, because they want to try and win an election which it looks like they’re not going to be able to do. And this is one of the ways they think they can possibly win is by obstruction and a lot of other nonsense. And I think that I just want to get it done faster, that’s all.”
Mr. Trump was very bullish at the news conference. He seems confident that more voters will back his call for “defending” the border than support the Democratic view that his proposed security measures are unnecessary, and will also back his view that Congress should enact major immigration reforms. There is no doubt that for years Congress has shirked its responsibility for tackling immigration.
From his perspective, he wins if he is able to get additional funds for the border barrier system by using emergency powers. He also wins if his opponents beat him either in Congress or the courts because the issue of the wall will remain alive in either case.
Congress can override a presidential decision of national emergency, and there are certain to be legal challenges to the constitutionality of his declaration. But it’s critical that the courts settle the issue of presidential declarations, which could have unforeseen consequences in the future. There should be no ambiguity.
The questions that were aired at the news conference and that will most likely occupy lawyers and judges in coming months concern the factual basis for his declaration of a national emergency and its legality. There will be a continuing debate about these issues. Mr. Trump expressed optimism about the legal outcome, saying federal appellate courts may back plaintiffs claiming he has acted unconstitutionally but that he feels confident of winning at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Challenged to explain why he thought the border security issue was an emergency when statistics from the Homeland Security Department appeared to show that border security is improving, Mr. Trump blew off the questions as politically biased and claimed to have other information.
One document he did not cite that could be used to justify his call for rapid deployment of better border security is the 2019 Worldwide Threat Assessment prepared by the heads of the national intelligence community. They told Congress last month that “illicit migration” from Central America shows no signs of abating because of “high crime rates and weak job markets” and because of “politically motivated efforts” to encourage illegal migration to the United States.
In the end, if Mr. Trump is able to convince a majority of voters in 2020 that making the southern border less open is an important national objective, he will win no matter what Congress or the courts decide in the interim.