So far, Charleston has fortunately managed to avoid a pitched battle over what to do with Confederate monuments. Partly, that’s because there aren’t very many in the city.
There’s the Defenders of the Confederacy statue on The Battery that mostly looks like any other classicism-inspired sculpture. There’s an obelisk-shaped monument to Confederate Gen. Wade Hampton on the edge of Marion Square that’s easy enough to miss.
And there’s the towering monument to John C. Calhoun, also in Marion Square, that technically isn’t a Confederate monument, since Mr. Calhoun died before the war started, but has generated the most controversy in Charleston thus far.
But just because the debate over what, if anything, to do with those monuments hasn’t quite reached a fever pitch in Charleston doesn’t mean it’s not a subject worth discussing.
In fact, a recent Winthrop poll of residents across the Southeast found that a majority of respondents prefer to do something — add context, move them to a museum, or get rid of them — with Confederate monuments.
On the other hand, the largest plurality — about 42 percent — prefers doing nothing, so finding some sort of middle ground is almost certainly the best way to avoid an unnecessarily tense situation.
Last year, the city History Commission started coming up with appropriate wording to give context to the Calhoun statue and others in Charleston at the request of Mayor John Tecklenburg. We think that’s a sensible approach.
But progress has been slow, in part because city officials agreed to take a year-long pause to let the debate — which grew intense after protests in Charlottesville, Va., left a young woman dead — cool down a bit.
It’s worth starting up the process again.
To be sure, finding the right balance to put complex histories and complex people in the right context concisely is no small task.
Mr. Calhoun, for example, was by any measure an important South Carolinian. He held several prominent political offices on the national stage, including vice president, and was a notably influential thinker. Of course, part of that influence was used in defense of slavery, and he was vocally racist.
Should his political achievements or his odious views on race get more play in a plaque near his statue?
To make matters even more complicated, that statue wasn’t erected until the late 1890s, nearly five decades after Mr. Calhoun’s death and a generation after the end of the Civil War. Its prominence and the adjacent street named after him — and the ways in which public opinion has shifted over the years — also offer insight into Charleston’s history, both good and bad.
That’s perhaps the most compelling reason for letting the statues stand, and also the most compelling argument for adding context.
As a city with a long and deep history, Charleston will always have to reckon with its past in ways that change as we grow as a community. It can be painful and controversial to revisit and reassess the past, but it can also make us a stronger place.