Eight S.C. school districts have fewer than 1,000 students, another five fewer than 1,500 students. These tiny districts each spend money for a superintendent, a finance director, a human resources manager and the other administrative professionals who are the most expensive personnel on the payroll.
The result is much higher overhead costs than larger districts have and a much smaller portion of their meager resources available to pay teachers, buy classroom supplies and repair leaky plumbing and broken windows. (The state Education Department estimated in 2017 that the 32 poor, rural districts that sued the state in 1993 could save at least $35 million a year simply by merging administrative functions.) And the small student population makes it prohibitively expensive to hire the sorts of professionals who could improve the quality of education.
It’s tempting to say this explains why the tiniest districts are, with a few exceptions, the ones that do the worst job educating children, and clearly it plays a role.
But converting money from administrative to classroom costs isn’t the sole reason to consolidate small, often adjacent districts. The main reason is to get rid of the funding inequities between districts and to increase the talent pool for school board members and top administrators. It’s to help save students from school board members whose primary goal is to provide good jobs for their unqualified friends and relatives, and from superintendents who aren’t creative or energetic enough for the job.
Indeed, the potential benefits of merging tiny districts are so clear that it was the one suggestion the state Supreme Court made when it ordered the Legislature to provide a decent education to all children. The justices went so far as to say that the districts that sued the state in the Abbeville v. South Carolina school adequacy case shared the blame for their poor performance, because instead of merging, they “opted for a course of self-preservation, placing all blame for the blighted state of education in their districts at the feet” of the state.
Finally, four and a half years after Abbeville, lawmakers could be about to order a handful of consolidations. Maybe.
On Wednesday, the Senate started debating S.203, which promises to give seven of our tiniest and poorest school districts financial assistance if they consolidate by 2022. If they don’t take the bait, the state will consolidate them. We’d like to see more districts merge, but in a state that sees at best a couple of mergers each decade (come July 1, we’ll be down to 79 districts in our 46 counties), we’ll take what we can get.
The House included an even broader consolidation mandate in its mega-education-reform bill. So if the consolidation bill passes the Senate there’s no reason it can’t become law this year.
But while the Senate voted 37-4 to give the bill priority debate status, passage is no sure thing. Critics already are attacking it with canards about closing schools (nothing in the bill requires or even implies that) and charges that the state should leave decisions about consolidation to local communities. That, of course, is what we’ve done since forever, and it hasn’t worked out very well. Our children deserve better.