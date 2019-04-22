A request by state water regulators to limit Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ groundwater withdrawals to about what it drew in 2018 should be a wake-up call for all coastal residents. We all need to be mindful about water use.
Mount Pleasant gets about 40 percent of its water from the Middendorf aquifer about 2,000 feet underground and, as the region has grown, its water levels have dropped to form a “cone of depression.” That has hydrogeologists worried because, in a worst-case scenario, a deep enough cone of depression could trigger a saltwater intrusion. That could ruin the aquifer — a bona fide disaster.
The Isle Palms also was put on notice.
Simply put, we can’t jeopardize what is one of the Lowcountry’s most valuable resources: plentiful, clean drinking water from deep under the surface.
The good news is that most of us can significantly reduce our usage by taking shorter showers, not letting the faucet run continuously while brushing our teeth and minimizing the water we put on our lawns. It all adds up, and it’s doable. Conservation efforts in dry Western states have significantly reduced usage. Water usage in Southern California, for example, has been relatively flat for decades despite a skyrocketing population.
Though numerous users across the Lowcountry tap the Middendorf aquifer, the cone of depression is most severe in the Mount Pleasant area. Water regulators want to reduce Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ permitted volume — way more than it actually draws — by 57 percent that would still allow it to draw about the same amount it drew last year, roughly 1.3 billion gallons.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, MPW’s prices could rise over time if the utility has to buy more water from Charleston Water System, which gets most of its supplies from the Bushy Park Reservoir in Goose Creek.
MPW General Manager Clay Duffie was taken aback by the notice from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, saying it came out of the blue and wasn’t based on sound science. Mount Pleasant officials have vowed to appeal DHEC’s proposed action.
Nevertheless, the message from water regulators is clear: Lay off the aquifer.
That could have implications for Google in Berkeley County as well. It has a pending permit to increase its groundwater take from 500,000 gallons daily to 1.5 million gallons from the same aquifer, just farther inland beyond the cone of depression. If Google’s permit is denied, the data center may also have to switch to surface water supplies.
Though South Carolina is rich in freshwater, both surface and groundwater supplies have come under pressure in recent years from increased industry and farming as well as a growing population. We must continue to zealously protect our watersheds and aquifers to maintain the status quo. And it’s never too early to start conserving what we’ve got.