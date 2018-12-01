Leaders in both political parties are once again engaging in that most tiresome of all political ploys: a threat to shut down the government to make some political point. It is time to put an end to this idiotic tactic.
If Congress cannot agree on a spending bill by Dec. 8, parts of the federal government will lack the funds to continue operating, including those facing pressing challenges, like the Department of Homeland Security, which is in the middle of handling an influx of migrants on our southern border.
Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has raised the possibility that his party would work to block the spending bill unless it gets a law to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump. President Trump has said the spending bill must contain funds for his wall along the Mexico border strongly opposed by Senate Democrats or he will veto it.
Neither demand warrants bringing the federal government to its knees.
Senate Democrats can be respected for their support for the Mueller probe, as can Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who has said he will block Mr. Trump’s judicial nominations unless the Senate passes a bill to protect Mr. Mueller. But it is obvious to most observers of the clash between the president and Mr. Mueller that while Mr. Trump has the power to fire the special counsel, it would be a disastrous political decision that might very well end his presidency.
As such, there is little immediate need for a bill to protect Mr. Mueller. Senate Democrats and Mr. Flake are simply making a political point.
The same case can be made for Mr. Trump’s wall. We support measures to improve the security of our southern border, where some kind of wall is appropriate in some places. But both Mr. Trump and Mr. Schumer have made the wall a symbol of their differing approaches to immigration. There are larger issues that need to be settled. That won’t happen in the first week of December.
And shutting down the government certainly wouldn’t help.
The scene is set for this “must-pass” showdown. Despite promises to restore what is called the “regular order” of annual bills to fund the government and its many agencies, the Republican leadership failed once again to complete the appropriations process on time and was forced by Democratic opposition in the Senate to pass a stop-gap funding bill to cover the first two months of the current fiscal year. That spending authority now must be renewed.
It takes 60 Senate votes to consider any bill, except judicial nominations. This hurdle has been a major obstacle for managing the annual duty of Congress to fund the executive branch and the courts. As a recent bipartisan study of the nation’s defense posture noted, this causes irregularity for defense appropriations. That has had a damaging effect on the management of the armed services and has harmed national security. It also makes managing other branches of the government very difficult.
The nation’s taxpayers should expect and demand that their taxes be spent wisely and efficiently, something the current Congressional budget system fails to ensure.
Threatening a government shutdown is not a game, and Congress should stop pretending otherwise.