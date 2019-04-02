Charlie Condon was a controversial attorney general, and at least in some eyes, he’s been a controversial chairman of the state-owned Santee Cooper electric utility.
In a year on the job, he has bucked the utility’s practice of holding all its most important discussions in private, sparred with his fellow board members over the utility’s decision to pay millions of dollars for criminal defense attorneys for utility executives and challenged the decades-old practice of letting board members use its lakeside conference center as a private getaway, complete with swanky catered dinners, ultimately charged to ratepayers.
As Mr. Condon testified in his recent confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee: “If you want a go-along-get-along board chairman, I’m not your candidate. But if you want someone to raise questions and have discussions, in public, that would be my goal.”
It’s a worthy goal, perhaps the most important goal a chairman could have given the role Santee Cooper’s insular proclivities played in blowing $4 billion on the now-abandoned construction project at the V.C. Summer nuclear site, and enabling investor-owned utility SCE&G to squander a similar amount.
Recall that Santee Cooper agreed from the start to keep secret the now-infamous Bechtel report, which warned that SCE&G wasn’t exercising the basic level of oversight you’d expect a business to provide for the multibillion-dollar construction project. If regulators had known about that report, they could have denied SCE&G’s rate increase requests, and the two utilities might have either pulled the plug or gotten the project under control. Before and after the Bechtel report, Santee Cooper made sure its attorneys were involved in all of its most important decisions about construction so all the discussions about the project could be held in secret.
And as Mr. Condon’s objections have reminded us, the utility long has had a penchant for secrecy, not just concerning V.C. Summer but on pretty much everything.
Not everyone has been happy about his approach to Santee Cooper. Or perhaps some aren’t happy with Mr. Condon himself. Or perhaps some wouldn’t be happy with anyone appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster, since Mr. McMaster wants to sell the utility. We don’t know because, well: secrecy.
Last year, Mr. McMaster appointed Mr. Condon to chair the utility, after removing chairman Leighton Lord for refusing to turn over documents about the nuclear fiasco. But the Senate slow-walked his confirmation and adjourned for the year without voting on it. When he continued to serve on an interim basis, the Senate sued the governor, the state Supreme Court ruled for the governor, the Senate attempted to change the law on interim appointments, and we ended up with a lot more controversy than should exist concerning a nominee who is force-feeding Santee Cooper what it needs most: transparency and accountability.
Mr. Condon deserves a vote on his appointment. And from what we know about what he offers and what Santee Cooper needs, we believe that vote should be affirmative.
Yes, Mr. Condon always was a cowboy, someone who elbowed his way into the spotlight, even when it meant shooting from the hip. But some situations call for a good cowboy. This is one such situation.