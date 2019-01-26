President Donald Trump wisely yielded to the arithmetic of congressional opinion Friday and agreed to sign a bill reopening the government for three weeks without obtaining funds for his top border security priority, an extension of the existing walls between the United States and Mexico.
However, Mr. Trump, in a short speech on the need for such barriers and other improvements to border security, defiantly said that if promised urgent congressional consideration of his request did not result in what he deemed necessary for border security he might not agree to another extension of government funding. He might use his executive powers to get the job done.
Our first reaction is relief that government services can resume and federal workers will get their back pay “as soon as possible,” as Mr. Trump said. We also commend the president for being the first to give way in his confrontation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over border security priorities.
Someone was going to have to yield. As the shutdown extended to five weeks and major public services, such as New York’s LaGuardia Airport, approached closure, the political backlash led to welcome aisle-crossing by Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House. On Thursday, Ms. Pelosi only narrowly defeated a Republican proposal to pay federal workers while the government remained closed.
Among the 13 Democrats voting for the GOP measure was South Carolina 1st District Rep. Joe Cunningham. It would not have taken many more Democratic defections to defeat the speaker’s refusal to negotiate.
But the current truce is just the end of Round One. Mr. Trump has chosen the issue of border security to define a major difference between his approach to immigration and that of Ms. Pelosi, and is likely to keep pounding away at that difference as we move into the next presidential campaign — whether he wins or loses the current funding battle or uses executive powers to bypass Congress.
It is worth remembering that President Barack Obama chose exactly that route when he decided to create a safe haven for illegal residents brought here as children.
The larger issue of immigration reform involves the Republican desire to change immigration priorities and incentives away from Central America toward an ethnically more diverse, merit-based approach. That collides with a Democratic calculation that immigration from Central America is a priority for the nation’s existing Hispanic population that makes up an increasingly larger portion of the party’s coalition.
For example, The New York Times notes that eight of the nine border congressional districts, from California to Texas, are now represented by Democrats, and that the Hispanic population of these districts has steadily increased over the past 28 years. Of the nine districts, Hispanics now make up majorities of between 63 and 85 percent of the population in eight of them. The Times says that all nine representatives oppose additional barriers on the border.
However, there is a border, a bright-line fact that calls for strong management of traffic across it. Putting the issue in the hands of the professionals of the Border Patrol and acting on their recommendations, as the president has suggested, could be the best way to address real issues without inflaming tensions and further dividing the nation, as both sides have regrettably been doing. That, in turn, could open doors to a compromise on much-needed broader immigration reform.