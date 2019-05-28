Regardless of what happens at a Charleston City Council meeting Tuesday, Johns Island is likely to get about 800 new residences off of Maybank Highway sometime in the not so distant future.
That road — one of only a few principal roads on the island and one of just two routes on and off of it — is already heavily congested. Adding a few hundred new homes certainly isn’t likely to improve that situation.
But there is a major silver lining.
City Council will decide tonight whether to approve a planned unit development (PUD) for the property or to leave the developer to go off of the base zoning there. Both options allow a relatively high level of density and hundreds of homes.
The PUD option, however, would give the city the right of way to build the southern portion of a so-called “pitchfork” that could dramatically improve traffic on Maybank Highway by splitting drivers off to the north and south before they get to a clogged intersection at River Road.
The northern half of the pitchfork is funded and moving forward.
The southern part, on the other hand, has long been in limbo because Charleston County Council, which would ultimately have to fund the project and oversee its construction, hasn’t been enthusiastic about the pitchfork plan generally and the southern portion in particular.
County Council members have argued that there isn’t any money set aside for the southern pitchfork, which is technically true. But the estimated cost of about $7.5 million — 1% of the estimated cost of building the rest of I-526 across Johns and James islands — could easily be covered using half-cent transportation sales tax funds.
Some county officials have also questioned whether the southern part of the pitchfork would conflict with the route of 526. That’s a senseless consideration given that there is no fixed route so far for building the rest of 526, which even in an ambitious scenario won’t be finished for another decade or so.
The completed pitchfork could offer real traffic relief much faster and for far less money, and the benefits would continue if and when 526 is finally finished.
Ideally, most of Johns Island would be off-limits for intensive growth. It’s not geographically or geologically well-suited for the kind of development that has spread across the rest of the Charleston area. Plans to build hundreds of new homes on Maybank Highway are cause for concern.
But realistically, Johns Island has already grown into a modestly populous suburb, and it’s going to continue to grow. The southern portion of the pitchfork is needed now, and will be even more essential later.
Charleston City Council has an opportunity to get a valuable piece of right of way for an important new road. Charleston County Council has a chance to build that road and offer relatively cheap, relatively quick traffic relief.
Take those opportunities.