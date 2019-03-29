Under current law, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s goal is “to provide adequate, safe and efficient transportation services for the movement of people and goods.”
The phrase “movement of people” should reasonably be interpreted to mean on foot, by bicycle, by bus or by any number of other ways of getting around other than in a personal car.
But in too many cases, cars have been the primary or sole focus for the DOT.
That’s why a bill proposed by Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-Charleston, to ask that DOT take into consideration a “complete streets” policy that safely accommodates pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders is so important.
It passed a unanimous House subcommittee vote Tuesday and merits broad support.
Actively planning and implementing non-car transportation options rather than haphazardly including them as an afterthought — and only in some cases — will be crucial in helping cities like Charleston reduce residents’ dependency on personal vehicles.
That’s not just important for dealing with traffic congestion, although reducing demand for new and wider roads has the potential to save millions or even billions of taxpayer dollars.
It’s also important for public health, since spending too much time behind the wheel is linked to a variety of physical and mental health problems.
It’s important for the environment, since cars pollute and contribute to climate change, and paved road surfaces exacerbate stormwater runoff.
It’s important for the economy, since urban corridors that accommodate a variety of transportation options tend to be more productive and generate more tax revenue than car-dependent places.
There are a lot of reasons why complete streets are important.
Mr. Pendarvis’ bill, rather than laying out a specific set of guidelines for the DOT, simply asks the agency to come up with and more actively use its own complete streets plan.
In fact, the DOT has had a broad resolution in support of complete streets in place since 2003, but it hasn’t always been as meaningful as might be hoped.
And given that South Carolina perennially ranks among the deadliest states for pedestrians and bicyclists, there is obviously an urgent need for improvement.
Local governments in the Charleston area and elsewhere in South Carolina have typically been quicker than the DOT to embrace a more “complete” transportation network, and their proximity to the needs of residents can be an asset in making sure that upgrades make the biggest possible impact.
In adjusting its approach to complete streets, the DOT ought to cede some decision-making power to local governments, allowing them to take more of a lead on projects.
After all, that’s what local officials have already been doing.
Charleston has had a complete streets policy in place since 2008, for example, although the city doesn’t have direct authority over very many roads. At least 12 other city and county governments in the state have similar policies in place.
Even under a statewide rule change, it would make sense to use limited resources to target the roads where people would be most likely to use and benefit from new infrastructure like sidewalks, bike lanes and bus facilities.
But ideally, the resources available for that kind of project would dramatically increase as a share of the state’s overall transportation funding. Only about 2 percent of the annual DOT budget goes to non-car transportation infrastructure.
That suggests that bike lanes, sidewalks and bus stops are not a very high priority. And ultimately, that’s what will have to change, because a complete streets policy is only as meaningful as its implementation.
Changing the law to support transportation options is important. Building those transportation options is even more important.