A week after the death of a 10-year-old student in an apparent fight with another student at Forest Hills Elementary School in Colleton County, the public still has too few answers from district officials or law enforcement officers.
By far the most detailed account of the tragedy so far was delivered on Tuesday by state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, at the Statehouse in Columbia.
And while it is not uncommon for school officials to be cagey in the wake of such traumatic events, the details of this case may be of particular value in helping set better policy to keep students safe and avoid future disasters.
Even the parents of fifth-grader Raniya Wright remain largely in the dark, according to reports by The Post and Courier’s Michael Majchrowicz. At a minimum, the Colleton County School District and law enforcement officials owe them more open communication.
The paucity of information so far has left the community to come up with its own theories about what happened. And it leaves parents uneasy and erodes their trust in school officials.
In fact, apparently inaccurate rumors were part of what drove Ms. Bright Matthews, who said she had spoken with educators and law enforcement, to try to set the record straight.
She said, for example, that bullying may not have been the primary factor, and that the alleged fighting that took place may not have been particularly physical.
In any case, it’s crucial that school officials and teachers be well-equipped and trained to handle behavioral problems as effectively as possible. In fact, it’s a requirement of South Carolina law that school districts adopt policies “prohibiting harassment, intimidation or bullying.”
But, again, we don’t yet know the details of what happened in that classroom.
Obviously, there are certain precautions that must be taken in such a sensitive, painful and potentially legally complex situation, especially when young children are involved. Caution, however, need not mean near total silence.
Grieving parents, friends and family and the larger Colleton County community are understandably upset with the lack of transparency in this case. A clearer picture of what happened last Wednesday will be important as part of the healing process.
The broader South Carolina public needs answers as well. Schools are supposed to be safe places for children to learn and grow. When that’s not the case, we need to work to remedy the situation.
Through open, honest communication we can learn how best to prevent a similar tragedy.