Many of our best teachers had open-door policies, meaning students were free to raise questions or concerns even when class wasn’t in session. Now, three schools in the Charleston County School District are set to roll out an armored-door policy.
As in virtually bulletproof.
Last month, representatives of Goose Creek-based R2P Innovations met with the Charleston County School Board to announce that three local schools will serve as trial subjects for installing new bullet-resistant doors. It’s only a trial run for now, because the district isn’t sure students will be able to open the newer, heavier doors.
Obviously, upgrades to school safety are essential in the wake of dozens of tragic shootings in the past few decades. Thousands of American schoolchildren have lost friends and teachers to mass shooters in just the past year. Something must be done.
But it is an indictment of our societal dysfunction and the inaction of our state and federal legislatures that rather than addressing the root problem — gun violence — we are putting armor plating designed for warfare inside our schools.
Frankly, we owe our students better.
The doors that will be installed in the three Charleston County schools are free to the district. But at $4,000 per door, not including installation, and as many as 10,000 doors in the district, installing them in every school would be incredibly costly. Going statewide with the effort would break the budget.
It would probably be cheaper to put metal detectors in every school — a similarly outrageous $90 million plan proposed by state lawmakers earlier this year.
But while the Legislature spent time debating ways to further lock down and militarize schools this year, they failed yet again to pass even the most modest legislation to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.
Passing a universal background check bill, for example, is effectively free. Adding bulletproof doors, armed police officers and metal detectors to every school in South Carolina would cost hundreds of millions of dollars up front and millions more each year — in perpetuity.
Unfortunately, no gun bill is likely to prove strong enough to completely stop school shootings. And a decidedly not-bulletproof door allowed a gunman to murder five journalists in Maryland last month.
Tragically, we need to have a serious discussion about how to make schools safe without causing students to feel like they are spending each day in a war zone.
But we should not resign our schoolchildren to living in fear because adults in positions of power fail to take sensible action to keep them safe. We can enhance school security without resigning ourselves to the inevitability of school shootings and mass violence.
Bullet-resistant doors and similar solutions are costly, scary, armor-plated Band-Aids on the gaping national wound of gun violence. Bandages are better than nothing in the short-term but, unfortunately, they will not heal the underlying problem. And that threatens us all.