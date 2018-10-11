In one of those serendipitous occasions that gives reason to hope mankind can still solve big challenges, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded this week on the same day as an alarming report was released by the International Panel on Climate Change.
We know the problem. And Nobel winners William Nordhaus and Paul Romer have some possible solutions.
The two Nobel winners are American economists who explore the economics of climate change and offer new ideas that can fuel economic growth while protecting the planet. Their ideas will be needed.
Because the scenario laid out in the IPCC report is particularly daunting. It warns policymakers that we have only 22 years to act in order to prevent average global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels.
The report advised that the critical target for limiting climate change should be an average global temperature increase of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial days, and it said the Earth is already rapidly approaching that target.
Unfortunately, the political likelihood of the world’s governments coming together to effectively phase out fossil fuels in a little more than two decades is low. And rather than leading on this issue of global importance, the United States has largely retreated under President Trump.
That is the wrong direction. If 22 years is a reasonably accurate timeline for averting irreversible disaster, we cannot afford further delay.
But ideally, adapting to climate change and preventing its most damaging effects can happen alongside a thriving global economy and efforts to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.
That’s where Mr. Nordhaus of Yale and Mr. Romer of New York University come into the picture.
Professor Nordhaus was awarded a share of the Economics Prize for developing large-scale models of the economic effects of climate change and programs to reduce or mitigate its effects. He is a strong advocate of a carbon tax, for example, based on studies that show that consumption of fuels declines when their prices rise.
The other Nobel beneficiary, professor Romer, was honored for showing how innovation leads to economic growth, and how governments can effectively lead innovation. Certainly, it is going to take a lot of innovation to cope with the predicted rate of climate change without causing economic havoc.
Charleston, in particular, is well aware of the economic costs of climate change, as storms and rising seas have caused tremendous damage in the area over the past few years. Predictions for the future are sobering.
Reasonable people can quibble about the specifics of the IPCC report and other predictions regarding dates and degrees. But the overwhelming message is that climate change is an urgent and severe threat that humanity cannot afford to ignore.
Scientists around the world have sounded the alarm. We welcome others like professors Nordhaus and Romer who are working on valuable tools for mapping a way forward.