It may be a while yet before plans go before the city Planning Commission, but a proposal to rezone a large piece of industrial property off of Clements Ferry Road in a way that would potentially allow intensive residential development raises some red flags.
At issue is a 146-acre parcel on the Cainhoy peninsula mostly zoned for light industry. The property owner has requested it be rezoned to a mix of general business — which allows commercial and dense residential development — and residential uses.
Doing so would open the door for thousands of homes to be built on the property, which is located in an already fast-growing area between Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant. The broader concern, however, is that thousands of homes are already allowable under the existing industrial zoning.
That’s because Charleston’s light industrial properties can accommodate up to about 19 residences per acre, which is a substantially higher density than most of its residential zones permit. It’s certainly not what most people think of when they hear the word “industrial.”
Mayor John Tecklenburg has rightly proposed updating the city’s zoning code to clarify that industrial means industrial, and City Council gave initial approval last year to corresponding changes. Officials are in the process of reviewing the potential impacts citywide.
On Monday, Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey explained that a detailed review is important because some properties might need to stay entirely industrial and some might make more sense as mixed-use or residential zones.
Certainly, a change that affects at least 350 properties in various parts of the city ought to be made carefully and deliberately.
City officials also said they expected the Clements Ferry proposal to be further deferred until neighbors could weigh in on the plan and city officials could get a better grasp on the specifics. That makes sense as well.
A similar controversy arose last spring when the Planning Commission approved a proposal for 205 single-family homes on a large tract of rural Johns Island land that had also been zoned light industrial.
Based on its acreage, the property in question could have hypothetically accommodated up to 3,800 homes.
We have often advocated for development patterns that allow more people to live closer to where they work, shop and otherwise live their lives. Doing so can help cut down on infrastructure and public service costs, reduce traffic congestion, improve health and boost quality of life.
In that sense, it’s not entirely preposterous to allow or indeed encourage people to live near light industry or commercial uses. Nor is it a bad idea to allow modestly higher residential density near businesses and retail.
But Charleston officials have correctly observed that there are already other types of nonindustrial zoning for that kind of development. And rezoning industrial properties for those uses should remain on the table where appropriate.
In the meantime, it’s important that Charleston clarify its zoning code to avoid unintentionally allowing intensive residential development in places that can’t easily accommodate growth.