Five years ago, China launched a wildly ambitious infrastructure project that could cost $8 trillion over the next 40 years and greatly benefit China’s economy and world influence. But a growing and significant backlash is emerging against aspects of the troubling Chinese approach.
The aim of the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative is to create a system of roads, ports and railroads linking China and Europe over the territory of numerous Asian nations. Some nations rightfully are wary of the effort. Billed as a way to connect countries and regions, it also is an attempt to dramatically expand Chinese influence globally and elevate China into the central player of a massive trade network.
President Donald Trump has a $2 trillion U.S. infrastructure initiative. With that program, Mr. Trump is still looking for ways to leverage an increased federal contribution to projects by getting states and private industry to invest their own resources. China offers to put up hard capital when participating nations agree to borrow the money needed to build projects.
While the Belt and Road project promises to bring economic growth to an impoverished region, there are strings attached to promote Chinese dominance. Aggressive Chinese marketing of projects and weak, corrupt leadership in participating national governments has led to a phenomenon labeled “debt-trap diplomacy” in which nations get in over their heads and have to make major concessions to China.
The most striking example occurred last year when Sri Lanka was unable to service the debt it had undertaken to China’s Exim Bank for a port project and was forced to give a 99-year lease for the militarily significant port to a Chinese state-owned port management company.
Earlier this year the newly elected prime minister of Malaysia, Matathir Mohamed, canceled a number of Chinese-funded projects entered into by his predecessor and warned that China was practicing “a new version of Colonialism.”
A recent study at Harvard University cited 13 South Asian, Middle Eastern, African and Pacific Island nations in addition to Sri Lanka and Malaysia that have contracted large, difficult-to-service debts to China in connection the Belt and Road project. These include strategically located Djibouti, Kenya, Burma, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tonga, Palau, The Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Pakistan.
The Indian government has warned against the Chinese initiative.
Now the Wall Street Journal reports that voters in the Maldives have just repudiated the government’s participation in the Belt and Road project. The Maldives is a small group of islands in the Indian Ocean that sits near major sea lanes of commerce and hence has strategic importance.
On Monday, according to the Journal, 58 percent of Maldives voters chose to repudiate the leader of the current government and chose, instead, a candidate who promised to take a stronger line against Chinese investment. Earlier this year President Abdulla Yameen, who took a favorable view of Chinese investment, had with China’s blessing cracked down on dissent by declaring a state of emergency, detaining members of the judiciary and blocking protests.
His successor, Mohamed Solih, has said he is alarmed by the growing dependence of the Maldives on Chinese debt and wants to curb China’s influence.
His success at the Maldives polls is another victory against Chinese “debt-trap diplomacy.” If China does not begin to offer reasonable terms for its Belt and Road initiative, more nations will shy away from falling into the debt traps it is setting across Asia.