President Donald Trump is right that China does not play fair in terms of international trade. China steals intellectual property, places significant burdens on some companies — particularly tech and media companies — that hope to enter the Chinese market and manipulates its currency, among other underhanded tactics.
Mr. Trump is also right that the United States should do something about that. But his preferred remedy of tariffs seems an unwisely blunt instrument for pursuing real progress.
On Monday, when much of the U.S. population was distracted by the ongoing Hurricane Florence recovery effort and allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a young woman while in high school, President Trump announced $200 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods.
“Tariffs have put the United States in a very strong bargaining position, with billions of dollars and jobs flowing into our country — and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable,” he said Monday on Twitter.
China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods. Mr. Trump has said he is prepared to strike back with tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods.
It’s par for the course in a trade war, but is it working? The evidence, so far, is mixed at best.
The economy has been performing strongly both before and after Mr. Trump started turning his trade war from tweets to reality, suggesting that some of the most dire early warnings against his protectionist policies may have been overblown.
Anecdotal reports of industries suffering from higher prices on basic materials like steel and aluminum, or farmers struggling with uncertainty over foreign contracts, have floated around recently. So have reports of steel manufacturers hiring new employees.
But as the number of products and the total value of goods impacted by tariffs increases significantly, there is still the risk that his economic policy could have more far-reaching effects, and not necessarily in the way Mr. Trump hopes.
The president has also used the threat of higher tariffs to extract trade concessions from the European Union. His negotiation tactics reportedly yielded an updated trade agreement with Mexico and have Canadian officials scrambling to catch up rather than scrapping NAFTA.
Pending more specifics and a longer-term assessment, however, it’s difficult to conclude that Mr. Trump’s trade war “wins” have been significantly better than the status quo. And the downsides are a tremendous amount of economic uncertainty and tenser relations with countries that, China notwithstanding, have long been close allies.
Without a doubt, Mr. Trump’s aggressive trade tactics are a means to an end. He wants to extract broader economic concessions from China. That’s sensible enough.
But he is playing with fire. The fact that trade disputes haven’t had a dramatic impact on the U.S. economy so far doesn’t mean Mr. Trump can keep piling on new layers of tariffs and expect the same result.
It’s right to demand that China play fair. Just don’t leave U.S. consumers in the crossfire of an escalating trade war.