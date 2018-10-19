Chief Justice John Roberts strongly asserted the independence of the Supreme Court in remarks Tuesday to students at the University of Minnesota. It was a much-needed defense of an institution that has come under heavy partisan attack since the Senate’s controversial confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The chief justice said he felt it necessary to comment publicly on the “contentious events in Washington in recent weeks,” and to “emphasize how the judicial branch is, how it must be, very different” from the political arena. His remarks were important
in the wake of the bruising Kavanaugh hearings and votes, and the partisan vitriol from both sides. With the Supreme Court now more conservative than it has been in many years, its rulings will be closely examined for any hints of bias favoring Republicans.
Saying the judiciary “requires independence from the political branches,” the chief justice said, “I will not criticize the political branches. ... I have great respect for our public officials. After all, they speak for the people, and that commands a certain degree of humility from those of us in the judicial branch who do not. But we speak for the Constitution — our role is very clear. We are to interpret the laws and Constitution of the United States and ensure that the political branches act within them. That job obviously requires independence from the political branches.”
He mentioned times when the Supreme Court had made bad decisions because of public pressure, citing the decision upholding the internment of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. Another well-known example is Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 “separate but equal” ruling upholding racial segregation. He also mentioned court decisions of profound positive impact, such as the Brown decision overturning Plessy, that went against popular views at the time.
The Kavanaugh hearings exposed another fracture in an already divided country, and some Democrats have now pivoted to attack the court itself. Former Attorney General Eric Holder recently opined that “the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned” because Republicans
denied the Senate a vote in 2016 on President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland and succeeded in confirming Justice Kavanaugh over united Democratic opposition. Senators from both sides certainly share
in the blame for distorting and politicizing the process, but partisans should be careful about trying to sow doubts about the
nation’s highest court. George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin recently noted that such a line of attack could lead to a situation in which a president might refuse to enforce a court decision, presenting the nation with a major constitutional crisis.
Situated between four liberal and four more firmly conservative justices, Chief Justice Roberts could become the new key swing vote in part because of his emphasis on collegiality in arriving at decisions. He already has been seen as steering the court away from politically loaded decisions, precisely because he does not want to see the court’s legitimacy challenged.
It will take a steady hand to shepherd the court through the dangerous years ahead while defending its legitimacy in the public eye. Thankfully, Chief Justice Roberts seems to be up to the job.