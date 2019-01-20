If Charleston plans to spend as much as $2 billion to keep the city from flooding, it’s worth considering how that investment can make the city a more pleasant, beautiful and livable place rather than just putting new pipes and pumps in the ground.
That’s at least part of the inspiration for a series of upcoming dialogues and planning sessions with local, national and international experts on creative solutions for managing stormwater and higher sea levels.
“People are thirsty for new ideas,” said Dale Morris, director of strategic partnerships with the Water Institute of the Gulf and one of several specialists who will work with Charleston leaders over the next few months.
The Dutch Dialogues, a program that Mr. Morris has helped bring to other cities, are being hosted here as a collaborative effort between the city and the Historic Charleston Foundation to take an outside-the-box look at four unique parts of Charleston that struggle with flooding, each of which will require different fixes.
Of course, pipes and pumps are still going to be a necessary part of keeping Charleston dry. But they’re expensive, time-consuming to permit and build, and are ultimately an invisible piece of infrastructure. If they’re working well, residents will never know they’re there.
Cities in countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark, which have dealt with flooding challenges for centuries, are exploring ground-level ways to retain excess water that also double as neighborhood amenities.
Amphitheaters and basketball courts fill up with water during heavy rains and drain slowly afterward. Sculptures collect water and use it to irrigate rain gardens. Mini-wetlands allow native plants and animals to flourish in urban and suburban environments.
These solutions can be cheaper than infrastructure-intensive alternatives. They’re often easier to build. And, again, they offer public benefits beyond simply funneling water out of the city as quickly as possible.
All of those advantages are important because, as has been well publicized by now, Charleston can’t very easily come up with $2 billion — certainly not without county, state and federal help, which hasn’t exactly been forthcoming so far.
It’s worth pointing out that the $2 billion figure is a very rough estimate. But even if that money, which approximately equals the entirety of the city budget for about 20 years, were suddenly to materialize, it could take years to finish major tunnel and pump projects.
A nearly $200 million effort to more efficiently drain the area near the west end of the Crosstown on the peninsula has taken more than a decade already, for example, and is still years away from completion.
The city could, however, come up with a few million dollars here and there for smaller but still effective projects. So it’s important that those funds be spent on solutions that will have the maximum possible impact in the quickest possible time frame.
“How do you optimize and prioritize an investment strategy?” asked Mr. Morris with regards to the city’s long-term funding capabilities. “And how do you design to acheive flood mitigation and also acheive other goals?”
All are important questions.
None of this should be interpreted as an excuse for Charleston leaders to give up on finding ways to raise more money to pay for flooding fixes. We’re likely to need it no matter what.
But creative thinking that saves taxpayer money, benefits residents and makes Charleston a stronger, more resilient city would obviously be welcome as well.