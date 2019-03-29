Charleston’s $10 million investment to help build the Charleston Place hotel on King Street 35 years ago has by almost any measure paid for itself many times over. That project, although controversial at the time, helped spur a broader revitalization of downtown Charleston that continues today.
But the money Charleston invested in the hotel was a loan. And it’s entirely reasonable to expect it to be paid back after more than three decades.
The problem is that the developers behind what is now the Belmond Charleston Place paid the money back with interest in 2016 to the Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp., which is the nonprofit entity Charleston used as an intermediary in the initial deal.
And the LDC allegedly would rather use that money -- a total of $22.8 million -- to expand its small business loan and assistance program statewide, according to a lawsuit filed by Charleston and its current and former mayors John Tecklenburg and Joe Riley.
Obviously, that wasn’t part of the plan when Mr. Riley helped orchestrate the deal that helped the hotel open in 1986 as The Omni. Rather, the deal was that the developers would have up to 45 years to repay the $10 million loan, which would then be put toward other economic development projects in the city.
The LDC was intended to be a conduit between Charleston and private developers, but it has since grown into a decidedly more ambitious operation providing loans and other aid to small businesses not just in the city but in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Williamsburg counties as well.
Certainly, supporting small business development in the Lowcountry is a worthy goal. But the $22.8 million from the Charleston Place loan is public money and it should be used according to plan.
Indeed, it’s disappointing that the situation has become so contentious.
In 2017, Mr. Tecklenburg asked the LDC for only the $10 million of the original loan so the city could use it in efforts to build affordable and workforce housing. It was a reasonable request and one well in line with the city’s initial intentions and its present-day needs.
But LDC leaders apparently stalled on the request before outright denying it. They later changed the organization’s structure, and according to the lawsuit, the LDC hadn't been complying with Freedom of Information Act rules despite receiving public funds.
All of this is deeply troubling.
At this point, the only reasonable thing would be for the LDC to repay Charleston the full amount related to the Charleston Place project.
Then, Charleston officials including Mayor Tecklenburg will need to find the most productive way to use $22.8 million. Mitigating the city’s housing affordability crisis is a sensible plan.
High rents and skyrocketing home prices are, after all, directly related to Charleston’s noted economic growth and desirability, both of which were goals of the Charleston Place investment. Today, the challenge is to channel some of that success into a more livable city.