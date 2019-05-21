By the end of a city Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday, it’s possible that three new hotels with a combined 367 rooms will have been approved for the Charleston peninsula.
Charleston could get three new hotels not because it would be demonstrably in the city’s best interest to build them, but rather because the BZA feels it has too little power to say “no” to new hotel projects that meet a relatively perfunctory list of requirements.
Hotels are limited to a special accommodations overlay district, and they need a special exception from the BZA as part of the city approval process.
The exception is based on six main requirements — protecting existing housing, keeping traffic out of residential neighborhoods, etc. — that are reasonable but vague. It’s easy enough for a developer to check off everything on the list and still have a project that might not be ideal.
And there are a few glaring flaws with the process.
For one thing, there aren’t any protections for office space that would be displaced by a new hotel, and the city planning staff estimates that there are more than 2,600 jobs in offices inside the accommodations overlay that might be at risk.
And the size of that overlay district, which covers a portion of the peninsula and a few smaller parcels in West Ashley, is large enough and concentrated enough that Charleston’s character would be radically altered if all of the properties inside of it were eventually converted into hotels.
On that point, two of the hotels being considered by the BZA on Tuesday are notable for being among the first to move up the peninsula well beyond what might be considered the city’s most tourist friendly districts.
There are some interesting pros and cons.
Hotels in the Upper Peninsula could breathe some additional new life into a growing food and beverage scene and help drive a broader revitalization that could eventually stretch farther north into the southern end of North Charleston.
They could also kick tensions related to gentrification in the area into overdrive and cause congestion if visitors aren’t willing to trek all the way to the Historic District by foot.
Charleston isn’t necessarily past a hotel tipping point quite yet. There are still fewer hotel rooms per peninsula resident than other American cities popular with tourists, for example. But the growth in the number of new rooms approved over the past few years is alarming, contributing to what preservationists and residents fear is the “hotelification” of Charleston.
At a certain point, the city risks losing the working people, diverse residents and mix of uses that make it such a draw in the first place.
As a newly formed task force studies hotels in an effort to bring a set of updated rules to City Council by the end of the month, the primary concern should be empowering the BZA with more leverage over new hotels, including the ability to turn them down more easily.
Mayor John Tecklenburg has offered some version of that plan on more than one occasion, but hasn’t been able to generate a consensus among council members. With the chance to hash out the specifics and work out any disagreements on the task force, this effort ought to be more successful.
At any rate, the stakes have been made very clear this week. Every time local officials kick the issue down the road, more hotel rooms get the go-ahead.