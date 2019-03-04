Huge chunks of Charleston’s history are being lost to development without people knowing about it. The city that led the country in passing laws to protect historic buildings has failed to protect significant pieces of its history that are underground.
Sadly, scholars can only guess what has been scooped up and disposed of in order to make room for new buildings on the peninsula and west of the Ashley. The city does not have an ordinance requiring archeological surveys to be performed as part of the construction process.
We can, however, get an idea of just how significant those lost opportunities are by looking at a current project at the corner of East Bay and Cumberland streets, where historians were allowed access to the site before its hidden treasures were destroyed or re-buried. What they saw were brick ruins believed to be part of a buttress connected to the city’s 300-year-old wharf wall.
Carter Hudgins, who directs the Clemson/College of Charleston joint graduate programs in Historic Preservation, said the find is akin to discovering Hadrian’s villa in Rome. After all, the wall was completed in 1712 to protect the city from the Spanish and French, and to stabilize its waterfront. Charles Towne was the only walled city in the American Colonies.
When a tour guide spotted the exposed bricks, word spread to the city’s Walled City Task Force. Asked if he would allow them access to the find, Mark Wyant, who is developing the site as The Saint Hotel, said he was happy to do so. Indeed, he said he had hoped they would find part of the wharf wall and that it would be in just the right place to allow people in the hotel lobby to see it through a special glass floor. He also wants to work with the city to explore under the sidewalk on East Bay Street where historians think they might find part of the actual wharf wall.
Unfortunately, all developers do not share Mr. Wyant’s outlook. Some do not want to incur costs of archeological studies or to delay construction while the studies are being done. Unless government funds are involved, a developer doesn’t even have to reveal what he finds.
Mr. Wyant is wise to acknowledge the public’s interest in such historical discoveries, making them an attraction worthy of some extra time and effort.
City development projects are subject to archaeological review. But private projects are by far the majority, and developers are under no obligation to search for, record or reveal pieces of the past that could be of value to our understanding of the past. It’s time for the city to take the next step and adopt an ordinance that would provide protections for Charleston’s underground history. Other cities have paved the way. And while an ordinance would be complicated, cities like Alexandria, Va., have managed to produce laws that do the trick.
It is a shame Charleston didn’t have such an ordinance in place before the recent building boom on the peninsula and the archaeological opportunities lost in the haste of development. Jacob Lindsey, the city’s director of planning, preservation and sustainability, said he hopes that an ordinance designed just for Charleston will be forthcoming.
Several years ago, the Historic Charleston Foundation began researching other cities’ ordinances in hopes that Charleston would adopt its own. Mr. Lindsey believes that the way to produce an ordinance that will work in Charleston is to hear from a range of local people with pertinent knowledge and experience. With the city’s guidance, the foundation has gathered historians, preservationists, architects and developers to help draft an ordinance for the city to consider. That is encouraging.
Will it be complicated? Sure. It would likely involve determining which parts of the city would be covered by the ordinance. The peninsula’s historic areas seem obvious, but local history didn’t begin in 1670 with the founding of Charleston. Some areas could hold items connected to Native Americans, plantation life or Revolutionary battles.
Would the ordinance require archaeological work beyond the initial discovery, photographing and mapping? What if something significant is found? During the rebuilding of the Gaillard Municipal Auditorium, a burial site was discovered. The remains were collected so that they could be moved and reburied with respect.
Likely the city would need to hire a staff archaeologist to oversee different projects. Fortunately, Charleston is home to several colleges and universities that might be interested in forming partnerships that would enhance students’ educations while assisting the city in making informed, sound decisions about its underground history.
Charleston does a superb job protecting historic properties, and the work has paid off with a beautiful, interesting and diverse city that attracts people from around the world. Ironically, the city’s appeal is what has precipitated a building boom, which will continue to destroy significant insights into local history until the city adopts an ordinance to protect it.