Now that most Charleston-area municipalities near the coast have enacted bans on single-use plastic bags, it makes sense for Charleston County to pass a similar ban. Doing so would bring unincorporated areas into the fold, provide uniformity for businesses and expand critical protections to wildlife, marine creatures and waterways that eventually flow into the ocean.
If Charleston County were to join Beaufort County, which instituted a countywide ban Nov. 1, about two-thirds of the state’s coast would be covered. And that would perhaps provide a push for Jasper, Georgetown and Horry counties to follow suit. Municipal bans already in place would be unaffected.
County Council should get a first look at the proposed ban in about a month. It voted 8-0 on Jan. 17 to have an ordinance drafted.
It’s unclear if foam take-out food containers and plastic straws will be included. But Councilman Vic Rawl, who proposed the idea, said the council’s lawyer would strive to make the county ordinance comport with municipal bans to provide consistency for retailers and help keep customers from inadvertently violating bans by bringing plastic bags into areas such as Folly Beach or Isle of Palms.
It’s the “right thing to do,” he said, from both a business and environmental point of view. Mr. Rawl is right. And most Lowcountry residents would agree: A 2016 study conducted for the city of Charleston found 84 percent of tri-county residents supported a plastic bag ban.
Though a countywide ban isn’t a cure-all for plastic pollution, it’s certainly doable and a step in the right direction. In places with bans, customers typically opt to carry their own cloth bags or reusable plastic bags or pay a few cents extra for paper bags at the grocery store, for example. California banned single-use plastic bags statewide in 2014, and the nation’s most populous state was able to adapt.
Most of the pushback in South Carolina comes from the plastic bag industry, not retailers or customers. Last year, the American Progressive Bag Alliance invested heavily in Statehouse lobbying to back a wrong-headed bill that would have preempted municipal bans. Though it stalled in the Senate, it could be revived this session, giving Charleston County Council -- and any other coastal governing body -- a good reason to move as fast as practical.
A countywide ban would help put most of the Lowcountry on the same page. It would also help put to rest the plastic bag industry’s main arguments against bans -- the absence of consistent rules from one jurisdiction to the next.
Single-use plastic bags aren’t easily recyclable. When they finally decompose, they release micro-plastics into the environment and the food chain, posing a hazard not only for fish, marine mammals and other wildlife but ultimately for humans.
The bottom line is we don’t really need them.
A countywide ban would give retailers the uniformity they’re looking for, save them the cost of buying something they give away, help streamline landfill and recycling operations and help protect our coastal waters.
County Council should take the next logical step and enact a countywide ban.