A short-sighted decision by Charleston County to cut back on greenbelt funding for the conservation of rural land could have far-reaching effects on what the Lowcountry will look like by 2040.
With a new round of greenbelt funding just starting to flow, County Council voted 5-4 Tuesday to abandon its primary focus on rural properties and start splitting funds evenly between urban and rural conservation projects. That will shift $40 million away from rural conservation projects over the next 20 years — at a time when sprawl is already affecting nearly everyone’s quality of life — and compromise an acclaimed effort that has resulted in the conservation of more than 21,000 acres of mostly rural land since 2004.
The vote means there will be less money for protecting wildlife habitats, forests, farms, historic Freedman’s settlements and hunting preserves — all defining characteristics of what the Lowcountry is today.
Laura Cantral, executive director of the Coastal Conservation League, called the vote disappointing and said it would “ultimately compromise the success of the program — just when growth pressures are at an all-time high.”
Indeed. In the face of unprecedented development, land conservation is somewhat of a now-or-never proposition, as pointed out Tuesday by several public speakers in favor of keeping the 70-30 formula intact.
Louise Maybank, the first head of the Greenbelt Advisory Board, argued for staying the course, saying that historic African-American communities were under the greatest threat of development and “stand to lose the most” under the funding shift.
The half-cent sales tax approved in 2016, primarily for transportation projects, is projected to generate $210 million for the greenbelt program through 2040.
Councilman Elliot Summey, who voted in favor of the 50-50 split, said rapid development in recent years had blurred the line between rural and urban, and more conservation funding was needed in urban areas to help slow development. Also voting for the change, recommended by the Greenbelt Advisory Board, were council members Henry Darby, Brantley Moody, Vic Rawl and Teddie Pryor.
Council members Anna Johnson, Joe Qualey, Herb Sass and Dickie Schweers voted no. Mr. Schweers called the greenbelt program the county’s “last great chance” to hem in urban sprawl and “to protect the rural character we so love.”
The adopted change will require greater public oversight of how greenbelt funds are awarded. Mr. Pryor has suggested that the advisory board consider using greenbelt funds to pay for amenities such as restrooms or water fountains on land acquired for public parks. That shouldn’t be allowed to happen. Greenbelt funds should be strictly for land purchases and conservation easements. Municipalities pushed for the change, but council must not allow cities to use the greenbelt money as a feeding trough for projects better funded by their own budgets or the county Park and Recreation Commission.
At best, the funding shift is premature. At worst, the Greenbelt Advisory Board, which is in charge of identifying and selecting conservation projects, will be waging a losing battle against better-funded developers for what’s left of rural Charleston County.
Let’s hope that groups like the Coastal Conservation League will continue to ride herd on how taxpayer dollars are spent, and that the Greenbelt Advisory Board sticks with its original vision despite having a leaner budget for rural land preservation.
Because, like Scarlett O’Hara’s father told her, the land “is the only thing that lasts.”