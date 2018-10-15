The city of Charleston’s new daytime homeless center should alleviate problems associated with that growing population, including the troublesome practice of panhandling.
But city officials should do more by taking a page out of the playbook of Ventura, Calif., to specifically address the panhandling problem.
Ventura has encouraged a tougher approach to the soft touch. Signs in its bustling business district urge residents and visitors: “Don't give money to panhandlers.” Instead, city officials urge contributions to charities and public programs for homeless people — like Charleston’s new daytime center.
So far in Charleston, panhandling has been more of a nuisance than anything else. But Ventura officials found out how quickly and severely things can spiral out of control.
Ventura police were criticized by local residents in April for not answering citizen complaints about a homeless man who was later charged with stabbing a restaurant patron to death.
The incident spurred the city to intensify its efforts to deal with homeless problems, including park employee outreach and the campaign against panhandlers. The signs were put up in June.
Ventura police have given the campaign their support, noting that money given directly to panhandlers is often used to buy alcohol or drugs.
Complaints about panhandling in the coastal California city echo those of Charleston merchants along King Street. Pedestrians and motorists are asked for money by the same people in the same locations on a daily basis.
New city rules prohibit sitting on the sidewalk along the busiest commercial corridors in downtown Charleston. But city officials have a limited number of more aggressive solutions to panhandling because of restrictions imposed on cities by the courts.
Charleston lifted a total ban on panhandling in 2014 after the ACLU threatened court action.
Nevertheless, there’s no reason city officials can’t urge that would-be contributors voluntarily halt donations to street beggars.
Of course, it’s also important to help take care of people in such desperate circumstances.
In Charleston, the availability of enhanced services to the homeless, including panhandlers, provides opportunities for jobs and shelter. Getting professional help is safer and more effective, and it diminishes any rationale for panhandling.
If panhandlers can’t be shunted off the street, their activities can be restricted by laws, such as Charleston’s, for loitering.
Panhandling can also be limited by a concerted campaign to deny them positive reinforcement for their activities. When panhandlers hit you up for spare change, pass them by, recognizing that there are better options to aid their well-being.