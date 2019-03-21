Chris Kerrigan devoted the past 20 years of his life to making the Charleston area a better place. He retires as president and chief executive officer of Trident United Way with an impressive record of service to the community.
Mr. Kerrigan guided one of the area’s largest nonprofit organizations from its traditional role as a funding group to what it calls a “community connector” that works with government, nonprofit and for-profit agencies on critical, broad issues. Under his leadership, Trident United Way has sharpened its focus on the key areas of education, financial stability and health care.
Mr. Kerrigan helped build a tremendous team at Trident United Way that mirrors his commitment to the tri-county area and its residents. The group had more than $11 million in revenue and income from investments and disbursed nearly $8 million in targeted grants in the 2016-17 fiscal year, Warren Wise of The Post and Courier reported.
Before settling in Charleston, Mr. Kerrigan worked in a variety of roles with United Way in North Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C. He essentially spent most of his adult life helping his community in a career that spanned 30 years.
Among his chief accomplishments in Charleston was the creation and building of an endowment fund. That fund is valued at more than $6 million today and assists with staff development and community programs.
His successor, Chloe Knight Tonney, is well-positioned to carry on Mr. Kerrigan’s work. We are confident that Ms. Tonney, selected after a nearly year-long national search, will build on the organization’s success.
Mr. Kerrigan’s contributions to the community are worth celebrating. A great way to tell Mr. Kerrigan “thanks” for his service is to contribute to the Trident United Way in his honor. That way all of us can follow Mr. Kerrigan’s lead in making the Charleston area a better place.