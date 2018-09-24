The ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province thankfully spares millions of residents from a destructive large-scale military assault threatened by the Syrian government.
It also may point to the coming carve-up of Syria, which is the likely outcome of any negotiated peace.
While fragile at best — Syria’s President Bashar Assad has ignored other ceasefires at will — the agreement buys some time to sort out the complicated process of removing anti-government fighters from the province, which has become the refuge for millions of Syrians fleeing the civil war.
Turkey has promised to give refuge to those Sunni Muslim fighters, including those associated with al-Qaida. Syria’s Sunni Muslims have been the main source of opposition to the government and its Shia allies Iran and Hezbollah.
Notably, neither the Syrian government nor Iran and its Hezbollah allies were part of the ceasefire. Russia and Turkey are its only guarantors, but on Friday the two countries made more progress when they agreed to the boundaries of a demilitarized zone around Idlib Province.
The ceasefire agreement emerged after both Russia and Syria, on one side, and Turkey on the other exchanged harsh words over the persistence of some 30,000 anti-government forces in the province, with Russia and Syria saying they must be eliminated even at the predicted cost of a half-million civilian deaths. Turkey was urging the United States to go beyond President Trump’s red line against the use of chemical weapons and threaten retaliatory action against Syria if it used indiscriminate force of any kind.
The Trump administration appears to have played a critical backroom role in bringing about the agreements. According to the Jerusalem Post, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres were the first officials to whom Russia and Turkey sent the text of their agreement. Earlier in the week Ambassador Haley had warned Russia of serious consequences if the offensive occurred.
The agreement appears to foreshadow an arrangement under which the existing government of Syria will not exercise authority in some parts of its former territory. Idlib Province, for example, borders Turkey, and Turkey sent forces into the province last year to prevent pockets of Syrian Kurds on either side of the province from linking forces. It has systematically gone about forcing armed Syrian Kurdish units in the area to retreat eastward away from the Mediterranean.
Now that Turkey is established in Idlib, it likely will take advantage of its position to resettle Syrian Sunni Muslims in the province who had sought refuge in Turkey. Sunni Muslims from other areas of Syria have also sought refuge there, leaving their homes in government-controlled areas near the borders of Lebanon and Israel, for example. The Guardian newspaper reported nearly two years ago that the Syrian government, in cooperation with Iran, has been forcing Sunnis to leave those areas and repopulating them with Shia families from Lebanon and Iraqi as well as Syria.
That will pose a major problem for Israel in the future, given Iran’s commitment to destroy the Jewish state.
Meanwhile, Idlib Province is shaping up as a major Sunni population center. Turkey appears to be taking on the role of protector of the Syrian Sunnis, just as the United States is acting, at least temporarily, as the protector of the Syrian Kurds against both the Syrian government and Turkey. Assad is being told, in effect, to keep his hands off those areas of his own country.
If Russia can persuade Assad to accept the arrangement, a long-overdue civil-war settlement might be within grasp. That is a good thing. But the concentration of Iranian-backed Shia forces with an anti-Israel agenda in the areas controlled by the Syrian government, as well as other conflicts with Syria, will pose a continuing risk of conflict in the Middle East.