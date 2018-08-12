Last September, we wrote that community members and local officials should work together to cut through the red tape and bring the Folly boat back after Tropical Storm Irma washed it off of its perch near Folly Road and crashed it into a nearby dock.
Unfortunately, that has not been easy.
We find it preposterous that the state Department of Transportation made a list of no less than 22 preconditions for putting the boat back on the roadside, for example.
We find it ridiculous that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control decided the old site where the boat rested is too close to the marsh, never mind that it was just fine there for the nearly 30 years since Hurricane Hugo first washed the hull ashore.
This is government at its worst. It is bureaucracy at its most absurd. And it is a troubling window into the dysfunction that complicates so many other sensible endeavors in South Carolina.
Sadly, the complexities of restoring a beloved symbol of Folly Beach’s quirky, laid-back charm and a unique community forum continue to grow.
With the price tag to move the boat to a private parcel of land now estimated at $150,000, and with an increasingly costly and complicated plan to maintain it long-term, it may be time to consider giving the Folly boat the dignified exit that Tropical Storm Irma nearly, but not quite, provided.
After all, a boat gifted to the community by a destructive force of nature is a charming and organic symbol of something beautiful emerging from something awful. A boat forcibly dragged back onto the side of the road at great cost and propped up next to a food truck and ice dispenser is … something else.
Besides, the Folly boat had grown uncomfortably controversial in the weeks before Irma swept it away. That’s no surprise given the broader state of our public discourse. But it is disappointing nevertheless, and it would be a shame to see the boat turn into an extension of the kind of nastiness that plagues social media.
For most of its life along the road, however, the Folly boat was an uplifting, positive landmark. Perhaps it would be better to remember it that way than try to re-create it.
The effort to bring back the boat is now entirely in the hands of a few dedicated community members and a grassroots fundraising campaign. Their enthusiasm is welcome. Maybe passionate residents can make the plan work, and Folly can enjoy the boat once again.
Certainly, it needs to be moved from its current position.
We must stand up for art and expression against the strangling monotony of bureaucracy, and find beauty even in the destruction of a hurricane. We should also know when it’s time to let things go.