A lot of the decisions Charleston public officials make are trying to solve a problem. A new road will help fix traffic. A new workforce housing complex will help fix an affordability crisis. A new pump will help fix flooding.
There’s not necessarily anything inherently wrong with this mindset. Problems generally should be fixed.
But in speaking with several people from the Netherlands — urban planners, water management experts, landscape architects, diplomats — here in Charleston last week as part of the Dutch Dialogues process a different mindset emerged.
The word “problem” didn’t pop up very often. Instead, almost every person mentioned the phrase “adding value.” In other words, new infrastructure ought to improve the quality of life of the people who use it and live near it.
Of course, the Dutch — and several American counterparts from the Water Institute of the Gulf and Waggonner & Ball architects — were here to help solve a problem in a sense. They’re researching and presenting creative approaches to dealing with flooding and the related challenges of climate change and sea level rise.
But instead of treating water like a problem to be fixed, they’re treating it as an asset to be embraced. Charleston can use water to add value rather than fighting it back at tremendous cost and with uncertain success.
So each day last week a few dozen Dutch and American experts from a variety of fields gathered at the Clemson Architecture Center in the old Cigar Factory to look at lots of maps. There was plenty of sketching and discussing and measuring and doodling.
And most of what emerged seemed deceptively simple compared to the multimillion-dollar networks of pipes and pumps that have so far formed the bulk of Charleston’s flood prevention and mitigation strategy.
There was talk about suburban canals with walkways that could flood during strong storms, or street trees planted in a sort of ditch that would catch runoff to be soaked up by the roots. A barrier around the peninsula to keep out storm surge wasn’t a sea wall but a linear park or a berm with a bike path.
One focus of note on Wednesday, for example, was Brittlebank Park. Given its size and location on the peninsula along the Ashley River, it’s relatively underused for recreation. It’s certainly underused as a water management asset.
But in the future it ought to be improved for both purposes, which need not be mutually exclusive. On the contrary, they can and should enhance each other.
Really, the notion of adding value ought to be a priority in more infrastructure projects in the Charleston area — not just those that directly deal with flooding.
Will adding a new lane to a congested road make that road a better place to be? Almost certainly not. It might make it easier to spend less time there by speeding a commute to somewhere else — at least until traffic fills back in.
But should that really be the goal?
Adding trees or a multi-use path or reorienting shops toward the street or focusing on traffic flow over speed would go farther toward improving quality of life and not just shaving a few seconds off a daily drive.
What if the goal was spending more or higher quality time in a nicer place rather than trying to cut the time it takes to get through a mediocre or downright unpleasant one?
The Dutch Dialogues process will leave Charleston with lots of creative plans, and it’s a good step toward getting state and federal funding and adjusting some city rules to encourage more sustainable development.
This is all critically important. But the most useful thing to come from these dialogues might simply be a shift in our mindset. Perhaps Charleston should stop focusing so much on fixing problems and start adding value.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.