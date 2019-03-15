British Prime Minister Theresa May has made a valiant attempt to negotiate terms for Britain’s timely exit from the European Union, with only mounting frustration to show for it. Bedeviled by EU inflexibility and her own Parliament’s intransigence, the effort unfortunately is headed back to the drawing board.
EU intractability on a key point involving Northern Ireland doomed her earlier efforts, and Parliament on Monday rejected for the second time the terms it offered. The decision was understandable, but it left the United Kingdom facing no deal at all before the March 29 exit deadline. That outcome, which Mrs. May used unsuccessfully to put pressure on Europe, was narrowly rejected by Parliament on Wednesday. On Thursday, Parliament overwhelmingly backed a delay of the looming deadline, and Mrs. May said she would seek a three-month delay subject to approval by all 27 members of the European Union.
But to what end? There is little hope that the extension would solve the problem unless Europe gives up a position on Northern Ireland that is unacceptable to Parliament.
Europe may be counting on British frustration to hold a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership, or a new election that could return a pro-EU majority. But Parliament resoundingly rejected a second referendum Thursday, and a new election does not appear to be likely at this point.
So the search for acceptable Brexit terms continues amid the chaos.
The Northern Ireland issue ought to be amenable to resolution, but Europe is taking a dangerous hard line with a flammable issue. In the Belfast Agreement of 1998 that ended decades of partisan fighting, Britain pledged to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. To its credit, the U.K. has insisted that this open border be preserved in any agreement on terms for withdrawal from the European Union, to which the Irish Republic belongs.
The EU agrees with Britain that a customs border should not divide Ireland. But it proposes that Northern Ireland be treated — separately from the rest of the U.K. — as subject to EU trade law, with a costly physical customs border on the Irish coast.
It is obviously possible to conduct customs inspections efficiently in other places than on the coast while keeping the intra-Ireland border open, and experts have proposed ways to accomplish this. This approach may be one way to resolve the impasse.
The best Mrs. May could obtain in negotiations with Brussels was a temporary “backstop” agreement that, pending trade negotiations between Britain and the EU, the entire U.K. would be treated as a part of the EU customs union.
The trouble for many members of Parliament was the lack of any binding requirement for Europe to negotiate a good-faith trade deal with Britain, leaving the possibility that Britain would be permanently bound against its will to an EU customs union and unable to negotiate deals of its own. That was bound to become a nonstarter for many of them.
When Britain’s attorney general opined that Mrs. May’s best efforts to get Europe to change this proposal did not eliminate that risk, a decisive number of MPs voted against it. Indeed, Europe’s intransigence on this point understandably raised doubts that it would ever negotiate a new trade agreement in good faith.
In the three years since British voters chose by a slim margin to leave the European Union, the EU has done everything it can to keep the British government from fulfilling its mandate. It has gone so far as to demand, in effect, the partitioning of the U.K. as the price for an agreement. The EU may be playing by the book in legal terms, but it has behaved unwisely.