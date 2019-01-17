The British House of Commons on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for Britain’s exit from the European Union. It was the vote that needed to happen if negotiations between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship are going to come to a fruitful end.
A clear sign that a majority of the Commons does not hold Mrs. May responsible for the unfavorable aspects of the current Brexit plan came Wednesday when members rejected a motion of no confidence in her government.
There is a widespread view that the defeat of Mrs. May’s plan leaves the politics of Britain’s exit unclear. We think that view is wrong. The Brexit vote clarified the choices, and the survival of Mrs. May’s government brought clarity to how they will be addressed.
The EU now faces major choices. Its negotiators know that the plan they insisted upon, and that Mrs. May was obliged to bring before Parliament, is not viable. Unless
EU leaders believe a so-called “hard Brexit” is preferable to any deal, they must soften their positions enough to guarantee Mrs. May the support she will need in the Commons. That could give Mrs. May and her negotiating team some leverage they previously lacked.
If no deal is struck with Europe before March 29, the existing agreements and laws that bind Britain to Europe will automatically end, leaving such matters as mutual trade and migration rules to be negotiated from scratch. There is good reason to think that result would be as damaging to the EU as it would be for Britain.
There are other alternatives to reopening the negotiations with an aim to get a survivable deal, but Wednesday’s vote reaffirming the May government makes them less likely.
One is to mutually extend the March 29 deadline, and that might happen if a deal is nearly done. But Mrs. May has said she opposes putting off the decision. Another is for Britain to withdraw its request to leave the EU. As European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday, “If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?”
Mrs. May has rejected that path as well, citing Britain’s 2016 referendum in favor of leaving the EU. She has also said a hard Brexit is preferable to a bad deal. And she has now shown that the deal offered can’t succeed.
EU negotiators may have deliberately tried to make Brexit as difficult as possible to discourage breakaway movements from other disgruntled members such as Italy and Greece, or in the hope that the difficulties would sway public opinion in Britain against leaving. They now have 10 weeks to rethink their strategy.
Mrs. May has been widely criticized for her handling of Brexit negotiations, and a group of the Commons membership thinks it can do a better job. But it is the government headed by Mrs. May, and not Parliament, that has the expertise needed in a negotiation.
Also there are calls for a second referendum to overturn the results of the first. The timing for that is rapidly passing, however, and it seems an unlikely path.
Mrs. May took on the leadership of the majority Conservative Party in the Commons and became prime minister at a time when her major rivals appeared to duck the responsibility after the unexpected success of the Leave vote in 2016. She has stuck with her promise to respect the results of the referendum despite the fact that she and most of her party opposed leaving.
If she can pull off a successful renegotiation of the terms of leaving in the next 10 weeks, she will be entitled to the respect and praise that have so far eluded her. Tuesday’s vote, for the first time, gives her a chance to pull it off, and the EU would be deeply mistaken, and seriously damaged, if it forces a hard Brexit.