In just a few years, President Donald Trump has gone from forcing Mexico to pay for a border wall to suggesting that the country will pay for it through trade deals, to holding hundreds of thousands of federal workers’ paychecks hostage until Congress authorizes billions for a wall.
That’s quite a remarkable turnabout.
And while a secure border is of tremendous importance, the current fight over funding for a wall has spiraled far out of control, leaving too many hardworking Americans as pawns in a cynical political spat.
Tonight, Mr. Trump will address the nation on the “humanitarian and national security crisis” on the border between the United States and Mexico, he announced on Monday via Twitter. On Thursday, he plans to visit the border.
We hope that the president will take both opportunities to make realistic suggestions for protecting national security, negotiating an end to the devastating government shutdown and making a viable push for meaningful immigration reform.
President Trump is entirely correct in suggesting that our southern border — and more broadly the entire American immigration system — face humanitarian and security challenges.
In the past, he has exaggerated the magnitude of potential threats. But he is accurate in his assessment that the U.S. immigration system is broken in ways that harm both residents and newcomers. For years, Congress has failed to step up and tackle the issue.
A caravan of migrants traveling from Honduras to the U.S. border drew international attention in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections in November, for example. Hundreds if not thousands of those migrants remain in Mexico, waiting for permission to enter and seek asylum.
In the meantime, those people are vulnerable to gangs, con artists and others who would seek to take advantage of their desperation. Others may attempt to sneak across the border illegally. All face an uncertain fate.
And while the sheer scale of this most recent caravan was noteworthy, waves of desperate people fleeing violence, poverty and corruption in hope of safety and opportunity in the United States are tragically common.
Obviously, that flow of humanity requires strong protections, including in some cases a border wall or fence of some sort. That’s why there are already hundreds of miles of existing barriers between the United States and Mexico.
But it is naïve to suggest that a wall across the entirety of the southern border is a necessary or even practical way to prevent illegal crossings, much less a solution to address the broader problem of illegal immigration or what to do with the millions of undocumented people already living here.
As envisioned by Mr. Trump, a wall would rank among the most costly — he is asking for $5.7 billion in initial funding — and least effective ways to reform and strengthen our immigration system.
Democrats, on the other hand, must resist the temptation to use Mr. Trump’s insistence on the wall to try to hurt him politically. As the government shutdown stretches on, the stakes are entirely too high.
Some sort of compromise must be reached, and quickly. Border security is vitally important. So are the livelihoods of the federal workers who aren’t getting paychecks.