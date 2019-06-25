In coming weeks Congress will consider a number of bills addressing the nation’s immigration problems. Desperately needed is a bipartisan agreement to improve facilities and procedures for processing roughly a million asylum seekers who have overwhelmed the southern border this year.
Vivid stories of the resulting overcrowding, lack of appropriate housing and inadequate health care, especially for migrant children, underline the seriousness of the situation. Congress would be gravely amiss if it fails to enact some version of the president’s request for $4.6 billion in emergency funding before it goes home for the July 4 recess.
Other bills represent competing approaches to the immigration crisis. Ideally, they could form the basis for agreement on comprehensive immigration reform.
President Trump is pressing Congress to pass a bill changing asylum law to require petitioners to remain outside the United States while their requests are being processed. Among the measures to address this issue is one sponsored by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Sen. Graham has made a strong case that existing asylum law, as interpreted by U.S. courts, inadvertently acts as an incentive for migrants to cross illegally into the United States and claim the legal protections afforded refuge seekers.
President Trump has declared an administrative policy of requiring asylum seekers to remain outside the United States until they are called before an immigration court, and has negotiated with Mexico to provide the necessary housing. But his order has been challenged in court, and Mexico has yet to agree to house migrants pouring in from Central America.
Policy adjustments will be needed to discourage mass migration.
Meanwhile the Democratic Congress is moving ahead with bills that would provide “temporary protected status” to almost 2 million young people brought here as children. Those protections also would be extended to Venezuelans already seeking shelter in the United States from their country’s chaos.
The compassionate aims of this legislation are widely shared. But the 2 million “Dreamers” who would benefit are just a fraction of the estimated 10.5 million people in the United States illegally. A process for changing their residency status will set a precedent for the others.
That raises a difficult problem. Existing immigration law gives priority to relatives of U.S. residents. As a result of this bias, well over half of all recent immigrants have claimed relatives here.
Given legal limits on the number of new visas per year, this means fewer spots for would-be immigrants with skills that should give them preference. Sensible limits on family-based immigration should be put in place before, or alongside, relief for the Dreamers.
A reasonable compromise would be to revise the definition of family member by adopting the more restrictive definition in effect through the 1950s. This would not end so-called chain migration, but it would make it possible to place a stronger emphasis on merit as a condition for immigration.
Mr. Trump has proposed legislation that would make those changes to immigration law. If House Democrats agree to take it up, along with asylum reforms, Congress could move toward a comprehensive immigration bill satisfactory to all.