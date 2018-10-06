In ancient Greece, those wanting to know the future were told to consult the Sybil at Cumae.
These days we turn to economic forecasters whose favorite phrase is “On one hand ... on the other.”
The latest economic data is similarly confounding. It tilts in an optimistic direction, with the lowest recorded unemployment rate since 1969, nearly 50 years. Manufacturing confidence has reached record levels, according to the National Association of Manufacturers, with most firms reporting plans for further expansion.
But the sunny reports have a cloudy lining. A significant number of manufacturing firms, for example, reported that they had to defer plans to expand because they could not find employees.
The labor shortage is something of a puzzle. There are nearly 6 million unemployed and more than 5 million more who would like to re-enter the labor force, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor statistics.
And although the official unemployment rate for September is the lowest in five decades, the 134,000 new jobs added in September fell well below expectations. The number of people working part-time who prefer full-time employment increased. And the share of the potential labor force that is officially unemployed or underemployed or who have become discouraged recently and dropped out of the labor force is twice the unemployment rate alone, or 7.5 percent.
And while wages are increasing, they are just keeping pace with inflation. On the one hand, that means we don’t have to worry about runaway inflation yet. On the other hand, most Americans are still just getting by.
In other words, despite nine years of steady but mostly plodding economic growth, and despite the brisk rate of growth this year, the nation is still shadowed by the Great Recession. As Washington Post columnist Matt O’Brien recently noted on our commentary page, this can be measured by numbers showing that 90 percent of the population is poorer today that it was before the bust, thanks to the limited distribution of stock market gains, painful real estate losses in the early years of the recovery and the greater difficulty of buying a first home.
The nation as a whole is working on lots of projects to expand the labor pool. It will not be easy. The unemployment rate for people age 25 and older with a college degree or more is just 2.0 percent. For those with some college it is 3.2 percent. For those with a high school diploma it is 3.7 percent and for those with less than a high school degree it is 5.5 percent.
That means that any substantial additions to the labor force will have to come from enticing potential workers now standing on — or forced to — the sidelines for a variety of reasons to re-enter the labor pool.
The Republican majority can take credit for giving an extra boost to an already growing economy. But they cannot rest on their laurels. It will take a lot more steady real growth in the economy to begin to restore the sense of well-being Americans enjoyed just a dozen years ago.