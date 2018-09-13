National security adviser John Bolton is right to forcefully reject any claim by the International Criminal Court for jurisdiction over American citizens. His contention that the tribunal can be exploited by foreign governments to specifically go after the United States and Israel is well-founded.
Advocates of the universal rule of law may object, but Mr. Bolton’s reasoning is sound. The court, a creature of the United Nations General Assembly, has no enforcement powers except those extended by member nations. Its basic charter is flawed by a clear bias against Israel that the Palestinian Authority is now putting to use.
The court’s claim of almost universal jurisdiction is rejected by a number of the world’s major nations including Israel, India, China, Russia and the United States, the last three making up three-fifths of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. Under international law, none of these nations has an obligation to cooperate with the court when it asserts jurisdiction, as it is poised to do in the occupied Palestinian territories and against U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
The original charter of the court includes as a war crime the establishment of settlements in occupied territory, a measure aimed squarely at Israel. Last year, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he would appeal to the court against Israeli settlements in the West Bank and other alleged Israeli infringements of Palestinian rights. In doing so he rejected the longstanding view of the United States, the European Union and others involved in trying to arrange a peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians. That established view is that issues such as the settlements and the final border between the two entities are political questions that can be settled only by the two parties.
Mr. Bolton paired his denunciation of the ICC with an announcement that the United States is closing the Palestinian Authority’s unofficial diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C., another way of showing displeasure with the Abbas government’s policies.
There are other, more fundamental objections to the ICC stemming from its charter.
The court’s prosecutor, chosen by the member nations, has virtually no oversight in making decisions whether to open an investigation or bring indictments. Furthermore, the crimes the prosecutor is commissioned to prosecute are very broadly and even controversially defined, giving the prosecutor unacceptably wide latitude.
The current prosecutor is a 57-year old Gambian attorney, Fatou Bensouda, who served as solicitor general in the government of the notoriously corrupt dictator Yahya Jammeh when he seized power in a coup in 1994. She later had a falling out with him.
In a world where force is frequently the only arbiter between contending groups, such as in the Syrian civil war or in the long battle between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the number of instances in which war crimes may be committed is large.
It may be debatable whether American troops have committed war crimes in Afghanistan, but if there is clear evidence it can be presented in U.S. courts, which have dealt with such cases.
On the other hand, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons and barrel bombs against his own civilian population fits the definition of a war crime. The ICC’s selective approach to justice is evident in the fact that Ms. Bensouda is investigating allegations of war crimes committed by American troops in Afghanistan while entirely ignoring the Assad government’s atrocities.
Mr. Bolton is right to reject the court’s jurisdictional claim. A loose cannon such as the ICC does more to discredit the international rule of law than to promote it.