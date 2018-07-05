Very few people in South Carolina wind up spending their lives behind bars. Obviously, that’s a good thing. But life after a brush with the criminal justice system can be difficult for those convicted of crimes, whether they spend any time in prison or not.
The bad choices of the past, lingering in the form of a criminal record, should not end up imposing de facto life sentences on those who seek to lead honest, productive lives.
It was disappointing that Gov. Henry McMaster chose in May to veto bipartisan legislation that expanded the circumstances in which people with criminal records can have those records expunged. “Criminal history, like all history, should not be erased,” he wrote in his veto message, preposterously conflating a criminal record with larger controversies like the national debate over how to handle Confederate monuments.
Fortunately, the state Legislature recognized that a nonviolent criminal record isn’t “history” in quite the same way as wars and revolutions. Lawmakers overturned Mr. McMaster’s veto last week.
The bill had the support of the state’s business community. Business owners are concerned that South Carolina’s low unemployment rate — below 4 percent in some metro areas — could mean that employers have a harder time finding qualified candidates. They sought to expand the labor pool.
Fair enough.
But the larger concern here should be the ability of people to pay their debt to society and move on to lead decent lives and contribute to their communities. Jobs help people live independent lives, build value for the local economy and find meaning in life. Generally speaking, people who want to work ought to have the opportunity to do so.
Gainful employment is particularly important in helping keep former prisoners from returning to the criminal justice system. Various studies have shown that jobs can dramatically reduce criminal recidivism, cutting crime and saving taxpayers money.
Too often, however, a criminal record can lead to an otherwise qualified job candidate being overlooked.
The expungement bill makes it easier for more people to have relatively minor mistakes erased from their records after a period of three years, ensuring that those who benefit from the new rules have demonstrated their desire to lead upstanding lives. That three-year window means it will still be tough for some with minor crimes on their records to find good jobs, so South Carolina employers should still be open-minded when considering candidates who express a desire to move on from past missteps.
Indeed, this legislation is not a total solution. Even with a clean criminal record, there are still ways for employers to find out about job candidates’ past transgressions. A simple Google search can sometimes be more informative than public records, for better or for worse.
Fortunately, South Carolina’s business leaders seem to realize that people who want to do better deserve a second chance, as evidenced in their support for the expungement legislation. Ideally, that support will translate into compassionate hiring practices.
Gov. McMaster is right that history has value. But when that history is personal, it’s possible to learn from the past, live and work in the present and hope for the future.