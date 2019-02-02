Is climate change responsible for the extreme cold snap gripping the upper Midwest? There’s no definitive answer yet but, yes, there is a relationship.
A spike in Arctic temperatures this past summer and the related loss of sea ice is believed to be disrupting the polar vortex, the normal circular flow of air in the stratosphere around the North Pole.
“And right now, the true polar vortex has actually split in two, which doesn’t happen very often. And one of those lobes of cold air that is normally bottled up over the North Pole has drifted down over North America,” Dr. Jennifer Francis of the Woods Hole Research Center in Massachusetts told National Public Radio on Wednesday.
More than 20 deaths in the upper Midwest, including that of an 18-year-old University of Iowa student, have been blamed on the cold weather, as well as hundreds of emergency room visits. The lowest temperature recorded this past week was minus 56 degrees in Cotton, Minnesota, on Thursday morning, according to AccuWeather. A low of minus 38 in Mount Carroll, Illinois, also recorded early Thursday, is believed to be a new state record, breaking the old low of minus 36 set in 1999. With the wind chill factor added, a low of minus 77 was registered Tuesday in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.
Kinks in the polar vortex can also draw up warmer air from the south. While Chicagoans are suffering sub-zero temperatures, South Australia is experiencing an intense heat wave with highs topping out around 120 degrees, though the extreme heat is not believed to be related to the disturbance in the polar vortex.
Climatologists agree that, overall, the Earth is warming. The 20 warmest years on record have occurred over the past 22 years, with 2015-18 being the four warmest, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
“Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening,” climate scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted Wednesday after President Donald Trump tweeted, “ … What the hell is going on with Global Wa[r]ming? Please come back fast, we need you!”
In an op-ed published Tuesday, Dr. Francis concluded that “symptoms of a changing climate are not always obvious or easy to understand, but their causes and future behaviors are increasingly coming into focus. “