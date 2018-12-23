If automatic weapons are illegal, it seems entirely logical that modifications to make a gun act like an automatic weapon should also be illegal.
That’s the straightforward logic behind a rule change requested by President Donald Trump and finalized this week that bans so-called bump stocks, the tools implicated most notably in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that remains the deadliest in modern American history.
In fact, the Justice Department regulatory shift goes well beyond other gun-related reforms by not just making bump stocks illegal but requiring owners to turn theirs in or destroy them within 90 days, when the new rule takes effect.
Some cities -- including Charleston and Columbia -- and states have already banned bump stocks and similar devices, but a nationwide ban and the accompanying requirement that existing bump stocks be trashed is obviously substantially more likely to be effective.
The only problem is that Mr. Trump’s rule change may never happen. It’s already being threatened by legal challenges that will almost certainly delay implementation.
And considering that Mr. Trump’s administration has flip-flopped on whether he has the right to ban bump stocks without the help of Congress, there’s no guarantee it will survive in court.
Perhaps it shouldn’t.
Banning bump stocks is objectively good policy. There’s no readily discernible personal safety or recreational need for bump stocks or similar devices, and their potential threat to the public is now tragically documented.
But Congress is supposed to set policy. Not the president.
Letting Mr. Trump’s administration make such a sweeping if broadly popular change -- even the National Rifle Association backed a bump stock ban after the Las Vegas massacre -- means that he or his predecessors could wield inappropriate power in less benign ways.
Of course this trend toward executive power and legislative laxity didn’t start with Mr. Trump’s administration. It has been a slow creep under several presidents.
And while Mr. Trump’s apparent willingness to make sensible gun reforms is welcome, his action on bump stocks also provides a disappointing opportunity for Congress to avoid taking any kind of stand on a potentially controversial issue.
Again, this is not the president’s fault. But he has been able to effectively coerce lawmakers into taking action on other issues, including most recently federal prison reform. He ought to consider exerting similar pressure in favor of modest gun law updates like expanding background checks.
After all, Mr. Trump is well aware of the ephemerality of presidential actions, having undone or attempted to undo many of his predecessor’s unilateral orders.
Laws, on the other hand, are tougher to get rid of. And a law banning bump stocks would be worth leaving on the books for a long time to come.