Flush with increased tax revenue from vigorous countywide growth, the Berkeley County School District is expected to direct up to $8 million in new money to raising teacher salaries, reducing class sizes and hiring more special education teachers.
All are important and welcome investments. They are also recurring costs that will require the school board to pick and choose carefully to avoid overextending itself in the long term.
The BCSD will add $6-$8 million to its coffers for the fiscal year ending June 30, and the board is expected today to plow most or all of that money into the aforementioned efforts.
This new spending for teachers and students is possible with no tax increase, thanks largely to revenue growth in commercial properties — which are taxed based on 6 percent of their value — according to Ashley Smith, the district’s chief financial officer. And because it is a property tax reassessment year, tax rates will be scaled back as required by law.
Teachers, already scheduled for 4% pay raises based on state funding, could see their salaries boosted by a total of 6%. That would help Berkeley County teachers keep pace with their counterparts in Charleston County.
About 25 second-grade teachers could be hired to reduce class sizes from 25 to 21 students per classroom, and up to 39 more special education assistants could be hired.
The board will decide how to divvy up the new funding based on several recommendations from its finance committee. Those also include adding a second teacher in some elementary school classrooms, providing teachers with an extra $100 for classroom supplies, giving raises to administrative personnel, hiring three administrative assistants and as many as five new assistant principals.
The bulk of the new spending would go toward increasing teacher raises ($4.6 million for a 2% bump) and reducing second-grade class sizes to 21 students ($1.8 million).
The new money backs up Gov. Henry McMaster’s philosophy about how improving the overall business climate can benefit schools. Attracting business investment is particularly important in places with rapid residential growth like Berkeley County.
And the school board and Superintendent Eddie Ingram deserve credit for wanting to invest more in teachers and students.
But the school board must be careful to make sure the increased spending is sustainable.
Other county officials need to make sure that there’s a strong balance between commercial and residential development. Town-sized new neighborhoods bring considerable costs in new services — including schools.
An economic downturn could leave the district — and the rest of Berkeley County — overextended.
Each recommendation comes with a range of options. For instance, the board could choose to reduce second-grade class sizes from 25 students to 24, 23, 22 or 21 students, or increase teacher salaries by 1% instead of 2%. So the board must be careful to right-size its choices to maximize benefits and to avoid any unsustainable commitments.
The decisions the board makes Tuesday could affect finances for years to come. So board members shouldn’t feel rushed to approve the entire package and should strike the right balance between investing in education and being economically practical.